Julian Assange Is Back in Action — The Nobel peace prize was awarded in violation of Swedish law

December 18, 2025

The Nobel peace prize was awarded in violation of Swedish law

Paul Craig Roberts

Julian Assange has brought an “instrument of war” legal case against the Nobel Foundation for illegally awarding the Nobel peace prize to a war-monger advocating the invasion of her country, Venezuela, by the United States. Maria Corina Machado was awarded the peace prize by the Nobel committee most likely on orders from Washington in order to position a Venezuelan in a prominent position to advocate Washington’s military intervention in her own country.

It is Assange who should have been given the peace prize, not a war-mongering bitch playing macho-feminist.

Julian Assange correctly points out that the award of the peace prize to a war-monger violates Alfred Nobel’s will, which legally restricts peace prize funds to purposes that promote peace and bars their use to advance war and invasion of countries. The award of the peace prize to a Washington puppet has turned the peace prize into an instrument of war and is in violation of Swedish law.

Once again, the corrupt Washington establishment has shown its total disregard for law, which it treats as a weapon to serve its own agendas.

For a decade, Julian Assange was a victim of American, British and Swedish injustice. He was held for a decade without charges in conditions considered torture for doing his duty as a journalist and exposing brutal American war crimes–the machine-gunning from a helicopter of journalists walking down the street, the machine-gunning of a Good Samaritan who came to the aid of the dying people in the streets, the machine-gunning of toddlers, two and three-year-old kids. This was a blatant violation of law, and the illegal incarceration of Assange was a blatant violation of Anglo-American habeas corpus. The western public came to Assange’s support, but the whore Western media defended the official narrative that he was a Russian agent who stole national security documents. That the United States government tried to bring such a totally false case against a journalist for doing his job demonstrates the disrespect that Washington has for the rule of law. And Putin thinks he can make an agreement with a lawless government. Greater fool he.

If Trump invades Venezuela under the false pretext that Venezuela is a narco state headed by alleged drug lord Maduro, the latest version of Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction” and Assad’s “use of chemical weapons,” Trump will have terminated his own renewal of America and will go down in history as corrupt and destructive of America as Biden, Obama, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, and Bill Clinton.

I wonder what charges on which Washington will order its two-bit puppet Australia to arrest Assange.