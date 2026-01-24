These “Freedom Lovers” have not seen it all... yet! Freedom and Liberty have nothing to do with Left vs Right, Conservative vs Liberal. It’s the People vs the State/Government! It’s Humanity vs Statism!

As E.F. Schumacher explains in his book Small Is Beautiful: A Study of Economics as if People Mattered, a big or large entity is an artificial union, often held together by force. Sooner or later, it will split one way or another. Whether it is Russia, China, the USA, India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, or Iran, statist centralization itself creates a centrifugal force.

In my opinion, in the case of the USA, down in the south, Texas should secede. In the west and the north, so should California and Vermont, respectively. As in Canada, at least Alberta and Quebec should secede. And in the case of my “arse end of the world,” at least Tasmania, Queensland, and the Northern Territory should, too.

Why do you think religions and political ideologies continue to fork?

That being said, this was a very interesting conversation, especially with the young Canadian woman of Serbian background.

It is regrettable that these two tried their best not to mention the Jews. I suspect that they knew it was the Jewish force that was behind the whole scheme.

Do these statist people realize that you cannot expect to harvest oranges while continuing to plant lemon trees?