Golden Rule: Don’t believe any early details of “breaking news” , especially from MSM and Government’s sources. Well-informed people should wait for at least some weeks for the real, true facts to come out.

Thus, I just post some footage that have been available online.

At glance, IMHO, this bears all the hallmark of a typical Jewish Mossad and/or government’s false flag with at least one suspect has been known to government’s thugs… as always!

Don’t forget the “concept”, the “rationale”, and the true “purpose” of the “Jewish Hannibal Directive.”

When I looked at the weapons..and even the so-called by-stander’s camera footage, I could tell they all were “planned”, calmly carried out in such a “professional manner!” (probably in drugged)

The alleged shooters do look Indian and/or Pakistani to me. I could be wrong.

One must bear in mine that “gun is illegal” in Australia. And only sport/recreation guns, NOT assault weapons, are licensed.

This is very likely a desperate attempt to distract the attention from Jewish genocide of Palestinians and to put “Muslim terrorism” into the spot light… and to introduce a new “thuggery law!”

That’s all for now, folks.

Who is this idiots?