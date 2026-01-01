As I did explain about the “value” of MOE, and also did advise how to “neutralise” and make use of “sanction” to become self-reliant economy and boost local production.

At least - these idiots should have learnt partly from Adolf Hitler monetary policies- i.e the “Mefo” Bills” -Autarky mixed with Bilateral Trade- Hitler overcame “the international Jewish sanction” during 1930s-40s and made Germany from a war-ruined-defeated society- to the most industrialized and most powerful state in the world at the time!

In our modern world’s situation, People of such “sanctioned economy” should have been given as much economic freedom as possible. People are best to take care of themselves in producing goods and services. Iran is a resource-rich nation apart from “petroleum” which Hitler did not even have it at all!

And in order to neutralise the pressure of “international reserves” the Government must adopt real cryptos - i.e Bitcoin Cash BCH (preferably) or Bitcoin BTC as legal tender. This essential move is to give people more financial freedoms in “interaction” with “expatriate-compatriots ” and outside world- as a result this will help to stabilise the Iranian Fiat – Thus even government will benefit in using cryptos in their “international business”! Learn this from El Salvadore! If not as “legal tender” at least learn from Singapore’s “crypto policy.”

-Iranians-the people- are very tech-smart. I “personally” know this for a fact- they will use cryptos at their fullest power-No need for government interference!

People will help themselves effectively in producing daily essential goods and services and in turn as a result will improve the national economy- reducing government’s economic “burdens”- This will allows government to be free and focus on “military” and “security.”

Stop lying! Stop blaming “sanction” for your stupidity and incompetency!