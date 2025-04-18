Folks, this is a best example of statism and its nation-state.

Listen to both sides’ so-called “arguments”, you see it’s all about controlling power over others with the not-so hidden nationalism!

There is no such thing as “multi-polar world of nation-states.” The nature of the nation-state is “power.” Power begets power fueling by and with “pride of the nation” The reason small/weak nation-states advocating “peace” is because they have not yet got the “power” in order to wield their “nationalism.”

Just look at “small/weak” nation states behave toward each other in Asia, West Asia/Middle East, in Africa, in South America.

War is the health of the State. And nationalism is the “State” of a nation. One can see such destructive element in sport!

Nation-state never be truly “peaceful” even within its own borders! They all are waiting for their moment to rise and take power over others!

Peace and Free trade only exist and fully function without the existence of nation-states.

Whoever Wishes Peace Among Peoples Must Fight Statism. -Ludwig Von Mises