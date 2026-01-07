As I said, it’s not just about the Jewish criminal orange clown,-( btw, he is not the “decider” at all! Everyone know this).. All the things tell you everything about the mindset and the value system of the People of that society that put up with such behavior and even cheer on.

As a matter of fact it’s just the same in every nation-state which by its nature enables the government and its thugs rub amok when they see fit. Each nation state’s government just manifests its common nature in different degrees with different power conditions and circumstances.

I have experienced such thuggish nature of statism all my life with different regimes in different labels!

Nothing surprises me anymore!

it’s all up to you folks! We live in the same planet of apes!