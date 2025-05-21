Folks, we all are facing the darkest moment in our human history. The Jewish genocide of Palestinians proves beyond any doubt that every values our human civilization our very humanity based on has been destroyed and erased!

(note: civilization: I mean social based values humanity interaction, not politics or technology based)

I do need to pause and reflect before resuming to share my thought with you.

Here, I came across the article written by Hua Bin, whom I conclude a statist nationalist Chinese. This article of his has generated a very “interesting” comments from not only Indian/Huindistanis vs Pakistani but Chinese vs Jewish-A and a whole gala mix of nationalism and racism joining in!

Please find time and read ALL the comments which I found very entertaining, informative, and very educational! (Oh dear! I am glad I am an anarchist and atheist)