I don’t remember how many times I have discussed about the absurdity of nationalism and the stupidity of nationalists, especially the white nationalists who adore and admire koshered/judaified nationalist leaders such as Adolf Hitler.

However I do remember that I said with contempt that nationalists, especially the white nationalists were just a bunch of idiots who were had, played, and used by their own “koshered/judaified nationalist leaders!”

One of the most retarded things that statists and nationalists repeatedly do is support the 'legal actions' and 'laws' that their leaders use to suppress their opponents. What they fail to understand is that these same laws and actions will be used against them as well.

Can anyone articulate the reason or rationale behind why American nationalists support the Jewish criminal orange clown in implementing the America First policy?

Do I still need to present the evidences?

Please find time time and read this article “Say Goodbye to the Second Amendment---and Most of the Others as Well!” by Ron Unz:

https://www.unz.com/runz/say-goodbye-to-the-second-amendment-and-most-of-the-others-as-well/

0:00 -41:14

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.