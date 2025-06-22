War is deception… but the Arab/Muslim have been fallen for every single deception played by the Jews and their minion West!

It’s truly mind-boggling that after multiple times of being cheated, betrayed, double-crossed and fatally crippled Iran still believes words coming from such evil mouths!

-Are Iranian Mullahs so stupid at such nadir level?

-What about other Iranians such as generals, intellectuals? etc… Are they blindly stupid too?

Anyway, they have been trying to get “closer” to Europe! What? Europe?

They have come to stand with Russia! Russia-Putin? China? BRICS?

Have they seen anything? Have they learned anything?

Iran may be blind and stupid, but Russia, China, Turkey are not!

Iran has not intervened in a least way to save Palestinians, Hezbollah, Syrians, Iraqis, even to help Ansar Allah. What makes Iran think Russia-Putin and the China Commies would intervene to save their silly Theocracy?

“God only help those who help-themselves”

The big question is still lingering:

- Iran does have the ability and capability to eliminate existential threats to them but for “some reasons” has repeatedly refused to do so and let Iranians and Shia be murdered!

- Everyone knows it has never been about Nuclear, even Nuclear Weapon is a hoax. It’s about “something” bigger and much much more important!

Watch Russia-Putin “red lines” have been crossed and the behavior of current Iran’s rulers and work thing out folks!

My ultimate concern is all about the people, the children. Millions have been wasted and millions are still being suffered right at this moment. Democide!

All because they still believe in Statism!

That’s said! I repeat my conviction one more time:

The only effective survival pathway for Iran or any Shia Muslim is to all-in fight the same way the Jews and the West have fought you. Fight to win, not just defensive fight! Fight to abolish the terrorist genocidal Jewish state and destroy the Yinon Plan once and for all!

Negotiation is futile! Other nation-state players will engage and barge in when their interests arise!

In order to do this, the very first pre-condition is, believe anything you wish, but stop believing the bullshit of “people of the book and the crook!”

Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism.

Ludwig von Mises

“When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.” (Krishnamurti)