Please!!! Stop babbling about “legal” “lawful” and… all the shit!

Can anyone give me one, just one example of government, any government that respects their “law”, their own “toilet paper” a.k.a “the Constitution” … much less the so-called “International law!” the UN Charter blah blah blah!

In case you may silly ask... about “putting the People first in any of their “policy!” Forget it!

Fine! I just made it all up! You know that, don’t you?