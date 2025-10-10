Folks, like every single “nationalist” on this planet, Stew Peter is right about the “foreign influence and control” over the society. In our modern world, at least about a half of the modern world (The West and Muslim-Arab) has been under control of the Jewish controlled cabal. This is the fact with ample evidences in front of everyone.

Especially since 7th October 2023 ,the Palestinian Resistance Forces and Hamas have forced the Jews to reveal themselves by their own self-confessing. And all their slaves, the West and Muslim Arab, shamelessly and cowardly have revealed themselves just a bunch of Jewish criminal clowns.

I do respect Stew for this brave effort and he has been very consistent on this mission.

However to be such ardent “Christian nationalist” is to be blinded to the fact that with or without the Jewish controlled cabal, the true nature of the State and its governments is always there!

As I and many before me have warned about the true destructive nature of the State and its government:

And right now, in the Western world, the-power-that-should-not-be which has hidden their true nature for centuries- since the so-called American Revolution 1775 and the French Revolution 1789- has revealed its very true nature…

Statism 101: Power Begets Power (Updated) TheTaoOfAnarchy · Oct 7 Mark my words! It just begins of the beginning! It’s just a test-drive for the real total statist control in the West. This shit has already been the reality in many nation-states for centuries! Read full story

I must clarify one important thing here. That is the thuggery of Government and their thugs we are witnessing now in the West has been a “normal procedure” in many parts of the world! If not of all the rest of the world.

All masks are off. Those psychopaths in government have stopped pretending to respect “the toilet paper.” They are above the law that they wrote by the way. They don’t need to pretend any more! The masses have deeply been indoctrinated and addicted into left/right, red/blue nationalism of all kinds!

Their mouths shouting “freedom” “free speech” etc … but their mind yearning for plenary authority which will grant their wish “to have the power to crush their opposite at all cost!” without knowing that such “political power” will be imposed on them as well!

That’s why all of them have tried to do every tricks, and stop at nothing to get into such “government violent authority” in order NOT to “protect and enhance” liberty and freedom or even just the “well being” of all citizens… but just to punish their “political opposite” and implement the same violation of human dignity and liberty with … the same pretext: “for the collective good of society!”

Don’t just blame the Jews for this:

Ladies in their 90s with dog collars round their necks are being arrested under the Terrorism Act

That’s why you see a half of the population are against this government thuggery while the other half are jumping up and down chanting to support their “own government’s action” literally!

Point being those “good and well-intentioned people” like Stew Peter around the world have been blinded to the fact that Government is the negation of liberty and human dignity. I deliberately omit the word “well-being” here, since the foundation of “human well-being” is liberty and dignity which entail and include material well being that is the product of freedom of self-responsibility.

Last but not least. If you are living in the West, especially the Five Jewish Eyes, watch out and be prepared, the worst shit has already come. I have seen it and experienced it first hand in Australia!

And the last question to all of you:

Who are those Government thugs that are directly violating people, you and me? Are they Jews or are they your neigbours, your relatives, your friends, or even your own family members?

It’s me folks!