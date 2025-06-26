TheTaoOfAnarchy

May I disagree my friend!

Communism is Not the final stage of Statism. Statism has no stage at all but different forms being applied on different peoples with different “mindset,” but all function and manifest just exactly the same violent authority over mankind. You see the Soviet communism is a case in point, collapsed not as the last stage but only a transformation to other form of statism as we all see now!

We are at the zenith of statism thanks to technological breakthroughs that enable violent authority to wield its control power and its social engineering over every single inch of space, time, and mind of people via the centralized power convergence between nation-states! I digress.

BTW, What we are seeing now is a larger deception where all of the “sudden” every experts joining the concert in downplaying the loss and suffering of Iran and claim “victory” for Iran...while no one asks victory over what, whom? What objectives Iran has achieved, if they did have them at all? All Iran has done is responsive and defensive fight ONLY AFTER being beaten badly! These idiots and cowards in Tehran have no intention to dismantle, abolish the Jewish terrorist genocidal state, let alone a plan or a strategy!

I am not the only one who saw this “strange” thing! Col Macgregore, Paul Craig Roberts saw it too and they all just shook their head dumbfounded and disbelieved and were unable to explain and fathom it.

I do! I have my explanation. It’s all about the filthy, perverted fictitious Jewish books and the concept of “people of the book”… And the blindly stupid belief in Genesis 12:3, God promises Abraham, "I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you".

Putin-Russia has back-stabbed them and might dissuaded them for the Jewish cause .. but such “ally” cannot disable their intelligence and their self-preservation! Only religious belief has such “power!” It’s my theory!

While the Jews have achieved many strategic objectives I.e crippled the “axis of resistance” expanded their control over Lebanon, Syria, and all over the whole Palestine and inflicted heavy damage on Iran both in terms of military structure and decision making center, so to speak. While continuing freely the genocide of Palestinians "unchallenged" and "unabated" except from Ansar Allah!

In the mean time there has been a concert of amplifying the Jewish loss with the Jewish consent!

Their stolen land despite being small and narrow only suffered with some damaged corners! And now has been allowed not only to rest and recoup but still initiates and dictates the terms of “see-fire” and “piss-talk” and attacks again whenever the Jews see fit!

The biggest victory the Jews achieved is they have successfully used the stupid but powerful Jewish-A Seppos who has come forward to fight for them with “pride!”

What’s next? Your guess is as good as mine, my friend!

I am still trying to gather everything as much as I could to finish my learning from the recent triad shooting exchange!