Nomadic “societies” basically are free people but vary even in the past. As you can see people are free whenever and wherever there is no any form of government exists. In the past, some “nomadic societies” were free others were not. Such as those were ruled by tribal thugs such as Gengis Khan and his rivals until Khan ruled them all!

Inside China, for example, people like Laozi were living free as long as they moved away from central government since surveillance and control technology did not exist! Government could not and did not have full control of natural capital and resources (land, sea, and space)

In Europe, Sámi people were the last nomadic life style in Europe until earlier 20thC as far as I still remember.

Australian native people, the Aboriginals had been living free until 1788 when Christian thugs from Europe invaded the continent.

As far as a I am aware of, now in our modern time only some Siberian/Eskimos tribal peoples still live true nomadic life, and are truly free but have been constantly forced into statist sedentary way of life by Russian, USA, Canadian, Danish governments. For how long they can stand, I don’t know. My research shows that very few Siberians /Eskimos still remain nomadic reindeer herders, fishing etc since every human activity is regulated by thugs and must be permitted and licensed.

The Afgan traditional free tribal life has gone!

The point is not only Statist thugs have gained absolute controlling power over everyone and everything thanks to modern technology but the concept and natural instinct of liberty and self-preservation have been erased in most of the people. For example the concept of privacy has completely gone!

Today government thuggery force has completely and tightly controlled all natural capitals and resources land, sea, and space at every inch even people “cognitive area” via social engineering mind control!

Thus, there will be no nomadic life in such future of this mankind with or without AI since both statist political and religious thugs are determined to reign everyone in their own style of slavery camp a.k.a societies or nation.

There is no free place to move even the Everest or Amazon. Unless a true revolution will take place as I already discussed. That’s why I am very pessimistic.

BTW, right now the Jews have been murdering Palestinian everyday and even bragging about such final solution of bombing and starving. All are being reported in real-time worldwide while everyone is just looking on or pretending nothing happens. Apart from real action by Ansar Allah, very few people are trying to do something about this! All the rest wouldn’t even dare to talk about “Palestine” and this genocide for fear of the Jews and their own government thuggery retribution! That’s the current situation of our humanity!

