First, my friend thank you very much for your comment. What you said is true but needs some clarification.
Nomadic “societies” basically are free people but vary even in the past. As you can see people are free whenever and wherever there is no any form of government exists. In the past, some “nomadic societies” were free others were not. Such as those were ruled by tribal thugs such as Gengis Khan and his rivals until Khan ruled them all!
Inside China, for example, people like Laozi were living free as long as they moved away from central government since surveillance and control technology did not exist! Government could not and did not have full control of natural capital and resources (land, sea, and space)
In Europe, Sámi people were the last nomadic life style in Europe until earlier 20thC as far as I still remember.
Australian native people, the Aboriginals had been living free until 1788 when Christian thugs from Europe invaded the continent.
As far as a I am aware of, now in our modern time only some Siberian/Eskimos tribal peoples still live true nomadic life, and are truly free but have been constantly forced into statist sedentary way of life by Russian, USA, Canadian, Danish governments. For how long they can stand, I don’t know. My research shows that very few Siberians /Eskimos still remain nomadic reindeer herders, fishing etc since every human activity is regulated by thugs and must be permitted and licensed.
The Afgan traditional free tribal life has gone!
The point is not only Statist thugs have gained absolute controlling power over everyone and everything thanks to modern technology but the concept and natural instinct of liberty and self-preservation have been erased in most of the people. For example the concept of privacy has completely gone!
Today government thuggery force has completely and tightly controlled all natural capitals and resources land, sea, and space at every inch even people “cognitive area” via social engineering mind control!
Thus, there will be no nomadic life in such future of this mankind with or without AI since both statist political and religious thugs are determined to reign everyone in their own style of slavery camp a.k.a societies or nation.
There is no free place to move even the Everest or Amazon. Unless a true revolution will take place as I already discussed. That’s why I am very pessimistic.
BTW, right now the Jews have been murdering Palestinian everyday and even bragging about such final solution of bombing and starving. All are being reported in real-time worldwide while everyone is just looking on or pretending nothing happens. Apart from real action by Ansar Allah, very few people are trying to do something about this! All the rest wouldn’t even dare to talk about “Palestine” and this genocide for fear of the Jews and their own government thuggery retribution! That’s the current situation of our humanity!
"Peoples self-preservation instincts have been gone for a long time."
I see a different picture. Peoples self-preservation instincts so actions and Personal Responsibility have been voluntarily subsumed, altered from being dealt with, cared for and protected individually to being handed to a concentration of power which must become psychopathic. As this is the normal course for those in power to become. As well as what concentrations of power attract.
To know what constitutes self-preservation is to know those in power are against your goal.
The huge mistake of allowing ones or a peoples Duty of self-preservation to be personally abandoned so handed to others in a belief in convenience-insurances and the childish desire to be "liberated" from personal responsibility is what you're actually saying?
"Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
Wasn't he correct? Isn't the existance of governments proof of a profound denied liberalism?
Isn't the simple fact of why "the jew" rules based in your, et al demand to not rule yourselves? To not accept 100% personal Responsibility not just for what happens at the end of your noses but for what all your energy-work-production is used for?
Are you truly satisfied complaining as you fund, feed and obey those you're railing about? By means you twist reality to believe are either inert or required? I can see only one reason for this, you're all conning* yourselves you have no choice as you all deny even looking at the valid alternative with an eye towards emulation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrPBdLiqMb0
"Law" properly states "silence is complicity" https://www.gammilllaw.com/blog/2016/06/when-can-silence-be-considered-acceptance/
I've said "no" as much a human Man can and still be connected to society. If just those in my town did the same we would look like late thirties Germany compared to all other towns. With 0 energy loss, 0 product loss, 0 use of fiat coupled with what we would replace all ties to "the jew" with "the jew" could not survive here or parasitize us.
But without what only "the jew" offers in ever decreasing conveniences and limitations of liability in "exchange" for increasing taking** you would have to be that which you now demand a sky Daddy and or a government-commercial-monetary system be instead. All that is required is for you to be tired of eternal childhood and the Adult demand that will come from the alignment of your Heads with your Hearts with your Guts that all outlaws be dead.
*The lies the government and media tell are amplifications of the lies we tell ourselves. To stop being conned, stop conning yourself. James Wolcott
We can all be conned but at what point do we realize that we're being conned and to what point do we allow ourselves to be conned? Guy Ritchie quotes
"Every con depends on the mark wanting to believe the con is true. Belief is a self generated mental illness used by those to pathetic to handle reality." Slinky
The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slow-witted man if he has not formed any idea of them already; but the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already, without a shadow of doubt, what is laid before him. Leo Tolstoy
“Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” Viktor E. Frankl
**We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less. Harold Wallace Rosenthal, The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview, 1976, by Charles A. Weisman, published June 1992 (See chapter 9, ‘Jews about Financial and Political Power)