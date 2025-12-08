Changing Hard Drives. You will be Blocked! The New Secrets of Control on New Computers

You can no longer control your data in your cell-phone, not even the battery. They store and keep all your data/docs etc in their “clouds” for you, for your “security”, and your “best interest”…

And now your personal computer, you can no longer choose your own hard-drive and in the near future, “Users” just cannot do anything except “using” their personal computer in accordance with the manufacturer ‘s rules and dictation!

“Your personal computer” will be totally controlled, decided, dictated by the “manufacturers.”

Statism has been training and brainwashing “we, the people” into being just “sheeple” baa aaaaaa…… baa aaaaaa…… baa aaaaaa…… baa aaaaaa……

“I have nothing to hide!”

“They take good care of my personal data and details”

“They and their experts do it all for our safety, security… because we don’t know how to…. And it’s so convenient! We don’t have to worry about all those things at all!”

Every component must be “complied” with the “BIOS/CMOS” configuration! otherwise it will be rejected and “your personal computer” will stop working!