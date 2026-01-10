You’ve Seen it, You’ve Heard it, You’ve Experienced it- All are Just Toilet Paper…That only idiots and cowards believe them!

But that is the so-called “International law” between nation-states! What about within a nation state?

You see folks, government thugs can stalk, harass, intimidate, assault, and kill citizens with “qualified immunity”.

You must know that this so-called “qualified immunity” is government’s privilege that covers all “organised criminals” not just limited to armed thugs and goons.

You, citizens have nothing unless you are rich and can afford an army of lawyers and/or “connection” (ever heard of “it’s not what you know but who you know”).

You, citizens, don’t need to break any “law” to be their target. Showing no fear to government’s thugs and goons is one of the worst “crimes.” That was the “crime” Renee Nicole Good “committed” and was shot, not one, but three times in her face/head!

Thugs are thugs regardless. Asia, Africa, Europe, America… black, white, brown, yellow …all the same! Everyone of you knows this, has experienced first hand.

It is called Statism!