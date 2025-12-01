You see folks, everyone is now praising China’s success thanks to the “command” of the CCP (or the ChiCom). Does “everyone” remember when everyone was praising and admired the “success” of the USA - minus the black/African Americans?

How long has the “success” of the USA lasted? Your answer please!

How many wars did the USA need and how many countries were destroyed by the USA thugs to make its “success?”

How long has the “success” of China been? Your answer please!

Folks, you must find all the answers yourselves.

My wild guessing is: When the force of Nature / spontaneous order of the Market is interfered with and controlled by thuggery violent force- and people’s natural right of work/survival is suppressed and replaced with permission and license by the same thuggery violent force… what do you expect?

Is this natural and healthy when just a tiny group of individuals- holding the power to decide the life and living, working activities of all the rest?