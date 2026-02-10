What? Are you guys serious? You are supposed to be objective, honest truth tellers!

When did the Jewish-A hold the moral high ground? Please, stop bragging about your supporting freedom of speech, human rights etc…I experienced such supports of “freedom of speech, human rights” firsthand!

When your Americans massacred and genocided native Americans. perhaps?

When they enslaved blacks?

When they invaded and massacred the Philippines?

Or when they massacred Germans by starving them to death, even after the WWII ended?

How about massacring the south Koreans?

What about the invasion of the South Vietnam and massacre the Vietnamese?

How many Muslim countries has “your moral high ground” USA bombed, invaded, and destroyed... and worst, for the Jews?

500,000 Iraqi children?

The genocide of Palestinians - not just since Oct 2023- but ever since 1947. The current genocidal massacre in which hundred thousands Palestinians have been murdered and still counting...

Oh, no,no, no... Don’t even try to tell me that the fucking Jews alone did it. They wouldn’t have been able to commit such a large-scale crime if it weren’t for your support and protection!

You Americans make me sick!

What? Traditional government? Theoretically, by definition yes! But not in the reality! It’s all about power- Statist power!

Conservatism, Liberalism, Left vs Right, Right vs Left etc.. All is about to grasp power and expand such power indefinitely to rule over the rest.

The foundation of our humanity, our humane society, should be and must be based fundamentally on RIGHT vs WRONG - not Right vs Left.

It’s wrong, simply because it is wrong thing to do, matter who does it!

It’s right, simply because it is right thing to do, regardless who does it!

Last but not least, ask yourself: What would stop you when you are the only one who holds the power over the others?

Where is your consistency and principle?