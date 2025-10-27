No, Patrick! There is no such thing as “Freedom to Fascism!” Freedom is freedom, which only exists in anarchy.

It’s all about Statism, that is, in essence, Fascism! Communism, Nazism, Collectivism... etc..

Statism is all the same regardless of different political labels.

Aaron Russo’s so-called documentary is a complete misunderstanding of Statism, or a dangerous misleading about the System of Government Violent Authority. A delusion actually!

That’s the nature of system of government, as it was, always has been and ever will be...unless there is a true revolution simmering …

You don’t believe this yours truly? Fine…

Let’s watch that so-called “America: Freedom to Facism” again … Please listen carefully to their own words, their whining: WHAT, WHERE and WHEN their whining begins… and come to your own conclusion.