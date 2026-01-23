“Power corrupts. Power begets power.

Government is of, by, from, and for power. Power is the negation of humanity.

That’s why government needs and attracts only psychopaths, scoundrels, crooks, goons, and thugs, while it persecutes people with conscience and principle.

Did I just make things up for my assertion?

About the “Jews.”

Jewishness is defined by its own fictitious narrative, a.k.a. the ‘Hebrew bible and the Talmud,’ which are filled with filthy and demonic teachings.

‘Jewish power’ cannot exist without the system of government. No power exists without the system of government thuggery.

Why can even a well-versed and experienced judge not understand this basic fact?