Folks, this Chinese theorist offers an interesting interpretation of “Game Theory.” Like all of us, he got some things right and others wrong.

I invite you to watch and listen to what he presents, and then decide which aspects of his explanation are correct or incorrect.

However, in my humble opinion, the biggest mistake he makes is, like most mainstream academics and scholars, taking the assumptions in textbooks (such as those on DNA, IQ, Statism, etc.) for granted as facts. As usual, he overlooks the “elephant” in the room. You do know the elephant in the room don’t you?

Has this professor ever asked the fundamental question: Who designed and imposed or to be precise, “socially engineered” such “diversity policy” on society in the first place?

As individuals or groups, people must calculate their choices based on the framework and rules of the system they live in.

But what if there is no such “system pressure”? How would people calculate their actions or make choices? How would they live in a system-pressure-free environment?

As always, the last word is yours, folks.