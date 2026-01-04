Only fools would make prediction at the very early stage of events.

However this yours truly has been a fool from the beginning of his life of talking and writing without mincing even a single word! And now he will continue to be a fool again at this moment to repeat that this is the beginning of the end of the Jewish-A evil hubris.

The beginning of the year of 2026 has been proven to be the beginning of the end of the most evil and inhumane nation on Earth with and by its own stupid hubris!

This hubris will be ephemeral as always by its nature!

In Vietnamese , there is an adage “Tiểu nhân đắc chí” (The petty man gloats over his victory") As the yanks have been proving themselves to be during their only two hundred year plus history!

And as this most evil power imploding its most demonic parasites, the Jews will face the same fate!

Of course, when these most despicable destructive forces collapse they always bring about devastation and sufferings to many, especially their own.

So watch out folks! Everything will be clear by the end of 2030 as many have warned!

As everyone witnessing right now, the Jews and their governments and their thugs have increased their tactic of intimidation to silence people.

Are you capitulated and silenced?

It’s just me. The last word is yours, folks!