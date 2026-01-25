In a word, what they are all trying to say is the “LAW” and their so-called “principles of law” unequivocally declare that government agents have the right and the power to shoot you, citizens as they see fit, since only they have the right to decide what constitutes “probable cause.”

The citizen has no right to self-defense—only to obey and hope for the best.

As a government thug, an armed thug has the right to feel threatened by a citizen and, therefore, has the right to shoot to kill, later protected by so-called “qualified immunity.”

In contrast, as a citizen—and above all as a human being—you have NO right to even feel threatened and panicked by an armed agent who is about to kill you.

You have no right to self-defense against a government agent…at all! Get it!?

Stand your ground, yes, but against whom?