No, Thank You Very Much. You Can Keep Your “Democracy” and Shove It Up Your Ass

“You have a better chance to change the weather by farting than to change government by voting” – a Substack reader

Hua Bin • February 8, 2026

My basic train of logic in this essay – the sorrow state of affairs in the West is the result of bad political policies; bad politics are the result of bad leaders; bad leaders are the result of the electoral system (i.e. “democracy”); bad electoral outcome is the result of mass stupidity (i.e. the voters).

In my last essay on the arrest of General Zhang for corruption and misconduct, I expounded on the contrast of how “Communist China” deals with corruption vs. “democratic US”.

One nation enforces the law and uses heavy-handed crackdowns to defer and punish the corrupt.

The other legalizes corruption through a web of systems designed to camouflage and legitimize such crimes. It institutionalizes corruption.

The proposition triggered some interesting reader feedback and led to discussions about “democracy” as a governance system and “mass stupidity” in the context.

In short, “democracy” is guaranteed to be subverted by “mass stupidity”.

I want to dive deeper into the subject in this essay.

One of the most perplexing things in the China-US dynamics is the contradiction of what the US wants to sell to China.

As far as the best technologies are concerned, the US certainly doesn’t want China to buy them. Be it advanced semiconductors, lithography machines, or aircraft engines.

On the other hand, when it comes to the best idea since sliced bread, namely “democracy”, the US has heartily promoted it to China for free, despite the latter’s complete lack of interest.

In adversarial relationships where zero sum game is the default, one must assume whatever your enemy wants you to do must be bad for you.

The logic is simple – if democracy is really so great, the US would be putting an export embargo on China, wouldn’t it?

So the Chinese must assume the “democracy” promoted by the West is bad for the country.

That’s the easy part.

The more interesting questions are – “is democracy good even for the US?” and “how is it working out for the US and the broader West?”

One of the rules I subscribe to is to judge people by what they do, not what they say. Same applies to judging “democracy”.

Rather than judging by what “democracy” promises, one should judge it by what it delivers.

When one looks at the “mad king” in the US and the slavish sycophant Euro bureaucrats, the obvious conclusion is that western democracy has not delivered.

“Democracy”, as practiced in the West, is not an elixir. It is a poison pill. You are welcome to keep it all for yourself.

The core tenant in a “democracy” is universal suffrage. The one person one vote system.

But like one of my readers commented – “you have a better chance to change the weather by farting than to change the government by voting”.

Maybe it sounds coarse (and I like coarse). It hits the nail on the head.

The million-dollar question is “do the voters know what they are voting for?”

In theory, electoral democracy sounds like a good idea. In practice, a high-function democracy demands a well-informed, educated, and rational population capable of critical thinking.

And that is a very high bar. It comes down to whether you trust your countrymen to collectively make the best choice.

Look to your left and then look to your right – do you trust those guys know what they are doing?

I occasionally read articles and comments on the Unz Review website, since Ron Unz reprints my Substack essays there.

Ron prizes the site’s contrarian stand and publishes articles considered too controversial by mainstream standards.

The site attracts an interesting mix of readers and commentators. Most are the alt types.

Most Unz readers are not the gullible useful idiots who get their “information” from NYT, WSJ, or CNN – at least they themselves think.

Some are sharp, some pretty unhinged, and collectively they are a good representation of the voting public in the US.

Among this cynical and hardened mix, I have noticed an interesting phenomenon.

In the 2024 election, many former Trump critics – both writers and readers on Unz Review – turned into Trump supporters with glowing endorsement of his policy promises and real enthusiasm for the changes they expect him to bring.

Compared with Biden and Harris, Trump was not just considered the lesser of the two evils. He was potentially a savior to change US domestic and foreign policy trajectories.

His campaign promised domestic focus to address immigration issues and wokism. He promised reindustrializing the country and bring jobs back.

On foreign policy, Trump vowed to end foreign wars and stop military interventions/regime changes.

Sounded like he has a plan to MAGA.

These Unz writers and readers voted for Trump and couldn’t wait to let the world know how Trump was going to be great for the good old USA. They congratulated themselves as smart voters.

In less than a year, these Trump-critics-turned-into-supporters have become fierce Trump critics once again. With vengeance.

They have a long list of grievances: the idiotic tariffs, open corruption, defunct DOGE, Gestapo in the form of ICE, $39 trillion national debt, interventions in Venezuela, threatening Greenland/Canada, and war with Iran on behalf of Israel.

Icing on the cake – the warmonger in White House also wants a Nobel peace prize. And got one re-gifted.

Those guys who voted for Trump can see with their own eyes how Trump is busy making himself and his minions rich, and MIGA (make Israel/Iran great again).

Fuck MAGA. MAGA is a used tampon. The bait and switch is complete. As in the attached Instagram clip, “MAGA is the dumbest fucking cult in the history of cults. It’s literally people with four teeth defending people with six yachts”.

@sickofthistimeline54 on Instagram: “The absolute dumbest cult …

So what happened? Why has “democracy” failed?

The fact of the matter is that “democracy” hasn’t failed. It is working exactly as designed.

One perceptive reader pointed out “Democracy is just another name for a country run by Jews – and their sycophants”.

He is right – “Democracy”, as practiced in the west today, is a popularity contest, designed and brought to you by the Jewish mirage makers and influence peddlers from Hollywood, K Street, and Wall Street.

“Democracy” in the US is a reality show, headed appropriately by a former reality show host and fake wrestling star.

Whoever you choose doesn’t matter as the puppet masters are the ones who call the shots and give you the two equally bad choices to pick one.

Most voters naively think they are exercising agency in the act of voting. In truth, they have no agency. They are merely part of the scenery.

To quote Henry Kissinger, “elections are too important to leave for the voters”.

Elections in the West are decided by important people, especially of Kissinger’s racial/ethnic stripe.

Elections outside the West are too important to leave to the locals, hence the US and western interventions where voters have elected the “wrong” leaders. If NED doesn’t do the job, gunboats shall.

When participating in the popularity contest known as “electoral democracy”, most voters judge a candidate by what they say, but what they do. They cast their vote on the rhetoric while overlooking the track record.

Trump is a known quantity. He has been a public figure for many decades. He is a known fraud, schooled by Roy Cohn, the hideous Jew shyster and Trump’s beloved mentor.

Trump is a legendary bullshit master, possibly a pedophile and rapist, well known for his many bankruptcies and thousands of lawsuits. He was in the hall of fame for the World Wrestling Federation.

In any rational political system, Trump would be a sorry joke but not in the “foremost democracy”. There he became the anointed King.

He was as qualified to run a country, let alone “the greatest country in the history of the world”, as my cat Poopy is qualified to teach classic philosophy at Princeton.

When you elect a known conman, you deserve to be conned.

It was a wonder how Trump won the first time. The even more shocking fact is Trump’s incompetence and corruption, so thoroughly documented during his first term, didn’t prevent him from winning a second time.

I have an entire shelf on my bookcase devoted to the subject – Rage by Bob Woodward, Peril by Woodward and Robert Costa, Landslide and Siege by Michael Wolff, Trump Revealed by Michael Kranish & Marc Fisher, Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman.

Like the old saying, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice?

Trump is hardly alone in bait-and-switch with voters.

Barack Obama is another example – a smooth-talker with inspiring slogans like “hope”, “change we can believe in” and “yes we can” – slogans canned and tested in focus groups by campaign consultants.

Obama turned out to be a complete tool of the establishment, especially Wall Street. Anyone surprised?

If Obama is the chameleon hidden under black skin and a Muslim name, one may be excused for having the wool pulled over his eyes. What is the excuse for electing Trump for a second time?

To figure out how a proven liar, vulgarian, and convict with a failed first term could win a second time, you have to understand the role of “stupidity” in “democracies”.

The stupidity of the voting public.

The only rational explanation is the American public, by and large, is stupid.

Here I am not talking about low IQs. Of course, low IQ is part of the problem.

But the stupidity I am talking about is the worse kind – it is not an intellectual deficiency but a moral one.

The kind of stupidity Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German theologian and resistance fighter during Nazi rule, made the most insightful observations.

Bonhoeffer’s theory posits stupidity is a moral failing, not a cognitive deficit.

Stupidity is not the same as ignorance. Ignorance is the lack of knowledge. For example, Pete Hegseth, Trump’s War Secretary, couldn’t name a single country from the ASEAN during the congressional confirmation hearing. That is ignorance.

On the other hand, stupidity is an active rejection of knowledge and reason. It is a refusal to learn, a resistance to new ideas, and a rejection to engage in complexity.

Sloganeering like MAGA or Lock Her Up or Build the Wall, reduces complexity to simplicity, and is often used to dumb down a population and create mass stupidity.

Stupidity is a more threatening enemy than malice. One can protest against evil; evil can be exposed. Stupidity, on the other hand, cannot be reasoned with.

Stupidity is passive conformity and moral cowardice, often leading to evil.

The banality of evil is when evil acts are carried out by stupid people who conform and follow order from a lack of moral compass rather than by truly malicious bad guys.

The ICE agents in Minnesota or the GIs at Abu Ghraib are classic examples of stupid people committing evil. They might even be loving husbands and fathers in a different setting.

The only antidotes to stupidity are critical thinking, moral courage, and commitment to truth, qualities sorely lacking in the general public and the elite of the West today.

Today’s West suffers from widespread societal stupidity – a collective numbness to moral and intellectual inquiry.

Through passivity, the mass allows itself to be swept up by bankrupt ideology and false narratives without questioning.

The Europeans are brainwashed about “unprovoked” Russian invasion while the Americans celebrate shameless bullying as acts of bravery.

The Jews just do whatever they want to do (I guess the Jews are not stupid, just evil).

Nietzsche observed “madness is rare in individuals, but in groups, parties, nations and epochs, it’s the rule”. The West is in the grips of collective madness.

Bertrand Russel pointed out the dangers of institutionalized stupidity as people self-censor, surround themselves with like-minded voices, and create echo chambers to discourage critical thoughts.

Russell noticed the trend for society to reward ignorance and penalize intelligence. Such a society prefers simplicity over nuances and foolishness gets celebrated.

Sounds like he had MAGA in mind when he made the observation…

Alex de Tocqueville, the foremost expert on “Democracy in America” (the title of his seminal book), warned about the tyranny of the majority.

Tocqueville wrote “I know no country in which there is so little independence of mind and real freedom of discussion as in America”.

He said this is because outwardly democratic countries paradoxically often stifle diversity and dissent because majority opinion becomes a sacred and unquestionable truth.

Those who dissent from mainstream views are labelled troublemakers, radicals, or worse, unpatriotic.

“Democratic” culture, ostensibly committed to freedom and open debate, is often the breeding ground for collective stupidity as people prioritize acceptance over authenticity and truth.

Donald Trump has become a false prophet, an American illusion. As Daniel Boorstin wrote decades ago, “The making of the illusions has become the business of America.”

Trump is the perfect illusion – there was Trump the TV star, the billionaire mogul, the real estate tycoon, and now Trump the savior.

While it is still early in his second term, the fantasy of Trump the savior is dissolving before our eyes. MAGAs are beginning to see behind the curtain and realize that Trump, like modern America itself, is an illusion.

Just as radiologists are reporting that Americans are getting too fat to be X-rayed or shoved into any existing MRI tube, the gamma rays can’t get through the blubber, same way actual conditions in the outside world bounce off the impenetrable dome of imbecility sheltering America’s political leadership and general public.

In such societies, “democracy” is not merely a terrible form of governance. It is the most dangerous one.

