“Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism.” Ludwig von Mises

1- Did Israel Really Create Hamas?

Posted on November 24, 2023 Author Robert InlakeshComment(0)

As debate rages on about the current war between armed Palestinian factions and Israel, a prominent argument claims Israel is now facing “blowback” for its policy of aiding Hamas, the party that governs the Gaza Strip. So, did Israel create, fund, or promote Hamas?

To understand the political party/armed group known as Hamas, we first have to understand the basics. Hamas is an acronym for “Harakat Al-Muqawamah Al-Islamiyyah,” or the “Islamic Resistance Movement” in English. While every Palestinian mainstream political party/armed group other than the mainstream branch of Fatah is considered to be a terrorist organization in the West, such classifications are useless when attempting to understand these parties, groups, and movements. For example, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) is a Marxist-Leninist party that was founded by a Palestinian Christian, George Habash, and is placed under the same terrorist classification as Hamas in the US, UK, and EU.

Hamas was officially founded in 1987 during the first Palestinian Intifada (uprising) by figures such as Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi. In 1988, they issued their first founding document, which Western politicians and media often refer to as the “Hamas charter.” The statement strikes a radical posture against Jews specifically and cites Israelis’ oppressive behavior against civilians. It also includes religious history and quotes from Islamic texts to explain the movement’s foundations. Since then, Hamas has moved away from the original charter and amended it multiple times, most recently in 2017. The 2017 document affirms that Hamas would, in theory, agree to a two-state solution and rejects anti-Semitism explicitly—a far cry from their 1988 charter. It states:

“Hamas rejects the persecution of any human being or the undermining of his or her rights on nationalist, religious or sectarian grounds. Hamas is of the view that the Jewish problem, anti-Semitism and the persecution of the Jews are phenomena fundamentally linked to European history and not to the history of the Arabs and the Muslims or to their heritage. The Zionist movement, which was able with the help of Western powers to occupy Palestine, is the most dangerous form of settlement occupation which has already disappeared from much of the world and must disappear from Palestine.”

This is important context for any analysis of Hamas. Such analysis is usually predicated on the idea that the Hamas movement is inherently terrorist and has a charter that speaks of killing all Jews. Although the movement does take a radical position on various issues, the mainstream interpretation of the group as a bunch of raving-mad Jew-haters who seek to commit genocide is grossly incorrect and intellectually lazy.

The first line of Hamas’ leadership is mostly now dead or not in decision-making positions. It is also important to identify most of the founders and leaders in the movement. Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who was assassinated in 2004, stated in an interview in 1988 that “The best solution is to let all – Christians, Jews and Muslims – live in Palestine, in an Islamic state.” This contradicts the ideas of the original charter. Yassin personally experienced the results of Israel’s ethnic cleansing: In 1948, Zionist militias forced him out of his village of Jura, and he was made to settle in a refugee camp in Gaza. Another of Hamas’ founders, Dr. Ibrahim Fares Al-Yazouri, was born in the Palestinian village of Beit Daras and was forced out of his home by Zionist militia groups when he was eight years old before eventually fleeing to a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. A look at the lives of the majority of Hamas leaders, past and present, reveals a clear trend: They often grew up in refugee camps and were subjected to horrific crimes in their youths. This is also true for the likes of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, and Mohammed Deif, the leader of the group’s armed wing.

When we understand the stories of those who created and led the movement, their violent postures against Israel become much clearer. However, the Mujamma Islamiyya, which was a precursor to Hamas, was originally opposed to armed struggle. This has been heavily documented, and it helps us begin our journey into the history of Israeli involvement in the Islamic Resistance Movement’s founding.

Did Israel Create Hamas?

The Islamic social and charitable group known as the Mujamma Al-Islamiyyah was created in 1973 by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. At the time, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin was considered the head of the Palestinian wing of the Muslim Brotherhood. Colloquially, the group was called “Ikhwan,” a term that refers to the Muslim Brotherhood in Arabic. It is widely understood that the Mujamma was, in fact, the Palestinian branch of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, but it was not permitted to operate inside the Gaza Strip under the rule of Egypt. This changed in 1967 when Israel illegally occupied Gaza.

The Mujamma built schools, mosques, libraries, and the Islamic University of Gaza. The organization formed religious institutions, operated medical clinics and orphanages, and provided food and aid to those in need. In doing so, it gained a base of support in the occupied territories. This element of the Mujamma continued with the founding of Hamas.

The Mujamma pushed a particularly conservative view of Sunni Islam on the population of the Gaza Strip. Numerous accounts from Palestinians living in Gaza during the 1970s and 1980s confirmed organization members’ aggressive and often violent actions against Palestinian nationalists, liberals, communists, and others. Israel, which was occupying Gaza internally at the time, exploited the Mujamma’s often forceful enforcement of their ideology. The Israeli government employed a hands-off approach to these enforcements. Palestinians claim to have seen Israeli soldiers standing back and watching in amusement as Mujamma members attacked secular Muslims for behaviors like drinking alcohol or dressing in allegedly revealing ways. Israeli sources confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that Israel was lenient toward Mujamma activists as a tactic to let them combat the secular-nationalist groups.

In 1979, the Israeli occupying authority officially recognized the Mujamma and allowed them to work on their charity projects. They even elevated members of the Mujamma to positions of power in the Gaza Strip. Although the work of the Mujamma was primarily funded by the Gulf Arab states, former Israeli officials claim that Israel provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to the Mujamma. Israeli Brigadier General Yitzhak Segev claimed the Israeli government gave him a budget for this. With its support for the Mujamma, Israel aimed to stoke division and create a counterbalance to active resistance factions that were waging armed struggle against Israel. Those factions were parties under the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) led by Yasser Arafat.

Until the mid-1980s, when Ahmed Yassin began forming what was called al-Majd, a security apparatus, the Mujamma had no armed component to it. Even after Sheikh Ahmed Yassin was arrested in 1984 for orchestrating weapons smuggling, the group did not openly advocate violence against Israel nor did it launch attacks against the occupying military. Mujamma’s view, that violence was not the answer drew enormous criticism from another Islamic group that still operates today: the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement. In his study on the history of the PIJ movement, Erik Skare articulates the competition between the well-funded Mujamma and the PIJ movement, which was relatively poor. Skare notes in his book, A History Of Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Faith, Awareness, And Revolution In The Middle East, that while PIK is an armed movement involved in the political sphere, Hamas is the opposite. What may have contributed to Hamas’s formation, to begin with, was that the PIJ launched its own military endeavors in the 1980s, which left the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in a difficult position.

A Misinterpretation

A famous speech delivered by former US representative for Texas, Ron Paul, is often used to argue that Hamas is Israel’s invention. This claim also often cites quotes from former Israeli officials who commented on their backing of the Mujamma in the 1970s and 1980s. As Ron Paul stated, “If you look at the history, Hamas was encouraged and really started by Israel, because they wanted Hamas to counteract Yasser Arafat.” Many point to this speech when they allege that Israel created Hamas and still controls the group. Although what Dr. Paul said was true, it was broad and is often misinterpreted.

It is true that Israel was using Hamas as a counterweight to the Fatah movement at the start and that the Mujamma was in part funded by the Israeli government (in addition to Israel officially recognizing the group as a charity under occupation). However, this does not prove that Israel engineered the movement from the inside. Still, by allowing the Mujamma to grow as a charitable group as a tactic to combat the influence of groups like Fatah and the PFLP, Israel shares partial responsibility for the emergence of Hamas. Further, Israel’s brutal policies and its mass expulsion of as many as 800,000 Palestinians from their homes between 1947 and 1949 also played a direct role in the formation of Hamas. In truth, there would be no Hamas without Israel. The Israeli government rules via illegal occupation, annexation, ethnic cleansing, and an ideology based on ethnic/religious supremacy. In these respects, Hamas is a creation of Israel. However, the suggestion that Hamas is somehow a tool under the control of the Israeli government lacks historical perspective and evidence and is counterfactual.

Did Netanyahu Funnel Money to Hamas?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has historically been opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian State along the 1967 borders—a two-state solution. He has actively played a role in destroying such plans. Many Israelis have even accused Netanyahu of encouraging the Israeli extremist who assassinated Israel’s former PM, Yitzhak Rabin. Rabin had signed the Oslo Accords with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) signaling his openness to an eventual two-state settlement of the conflict. Netanyahu and his supporters viewed Rabin as a traitor. When Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party made it into power, they ensured there would be no peace with the newly formed Palestinian Authority (PA). Instead, it has been a clearly stated intention for Israel to annex areas of the West Bank, not cede control to the PA.

Israel besieged the Gaza Strip in 2006, later tightening the siege in 2007 after a failed US-backed coup attempt that was designed to remove the democratically elected Hamas leadership from power in Gaza. Following this, the Israeli government entered into a period of constant assaults against the occupied territory. The most brutal Israeli attacks against Gaza were carried out in 2008- 2009, 2012, and 2014. Following these attacks, there was no clear solution for Israel in terms of Benjamin Netanyahu’s designs for the besieged coastal enclave. In 2018, experts at the UN officially declared the territory would be unliveable by 2020.

With no viable strategy to either defeat Hamas or make peace with them, Benjamin Netanyahu pursued another path forward: an attempt to bribe the Gaza-based movement into remaining silent and refraining from creating a problem for Israel in the south of the country. This has been carried out with the Israeli government’s cooperation around periodic transfers of Qatari money into the Gaza Strip, which have tallied up into hundreds of millions (USD). What is important to note here, however, is that Hamas is the governing authority in Gaza and is in desperate need of funds to survive, which is why they have, at times, taken the Qatari grants in exchange for calm.

Some Israeli analysts have started to build the case that Benjamin Netanyahu has bolstered Hamas for nearly two decades while undermining the Palestinian Authority. This narrative, despite its intriguing arguments, is lacking in logic and is, in some cases, an attempt to transfer blame to Netanyahu alone while detracting from the roles of the Israeli government, intelligence community, and army. While it is true that Benjamin Netanyahu has undermined the PA, it is also true that the PA has remained a loyal partner that follows Israel’s every wish for controlling the West Bank. The PA’s lack of legitimacy comes down to its corruption, refusal to hold elections, brutality against Palestinians, and its open collaboration with Israeli occupation forces. Israel will not build legitimacy in a PA that is bought and paid for by the EU and US (through foreign aid and more general support) while working for the Israeli government. The PA will only build legitimacy by standing up for its people. Meanwhile, Netanyahu has weakened the PA through its periodic financial strangulation of the PA in addition to his refusal to engage in any talks for a solution to the conflict.

Earlier this year, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attempted to block the release of funds to the PA, though he eventually backed down under pressure from Netanyahu. The past Israeli government, headed by Naftali Bennet and followed shortly after by Yair Lapid, also permitted Qatari funds to be sent to the Gaza Strip. This was the most diverse Israeli coalition government in the state’s history. If you look at the last Israeli government’s strategy for Gaza, it presents as offering financial relief in return for calm. This is the same policy that Netanyahu has been following. His approach is not unique compared to previous Israeli policy.

The idea that Benjamin Netanyahu strengthened Hamas while others would have done differently is simply untrue. There have always been other ways to stop Hamas from developing militarily and plotting an attack like the one carried out on October 7, but they were never entertained by Israeli politicians beyond a few fringe voices that are marginal and possess no power in the Knesset. If the Israeli government wants to stop Hamas from attacking, the solution is simple: They need only end the siege or negotiate with Hamas, but peace has never really been considered. In fact, Israel flatly refused all Hamas attempts to reach an agreement.

Conclusion

Hamas is a multi-faceted movement. It is heavily rooted in Palestinian civil society but also possesses a robust military wing—the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades—along with a political wing. The armed wing of Hamas has often been at odds with the political wing completely. Until the emergence of Yahya Sinwar as the leader of the movement inside the Gaza Strip in 2015, they were in conflict on various issues. Even within its politburo, there is a great divergence of viewpoints and ideology in Hamas, making it far from a monolith.

Israel most certainly played a role in the emergence of Hamas through its support and hands-off approach toward the pre-cursor to the group. But the narrative that the movement is the equivalent of some kind of Manchurian candidate is false. Hamas is a complex organization that has, for instance, supported fighters against the Syrian government during the dirty war on Syria but also provided fighters towards the end of the conflict, which helped the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recapture the Yarmouk refugee camp from the myriad of extremist groups, including Daesh, that controlled it. While the likes of former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal withdrew his support for Bashar al-Assad and assumed an anti-Syrian government position, the likes of Musa Abu Marzouk and Hamas co-founder Mahmoud Zahar, believed that the movement should have backed the Syrian president. The group’s factions hold views that are often at odds with each other.

Depictions of Hamas in the West are often very shallow. They lack understanding of Palestinian society and the history of the conflict and are often just attempts to delegitimize any Palestinian resistance against occupation. While many negative things can be said about Hamas, these are not up for debate in the West—only the idea of Palestinian armed struggle is. Israel has made various mistakes in its strategy against the Palestinian liberation movement, which includes its horrifying policy of keeping 2.3 million Gazans trapped in the concentration camp called Gaza. Israel does not control Hamas, and the Qatari aid grants are not responsible for Netanyahu’s strategy of building up Hamas’ strength. However, history shows that Israel helped create Hamas in two ways: First, they aided the growth of the Mujamma al-Islamiyyah in opposition to other Palestinian parties. Second, they continued their quest to completely destroy the Palestinian people while offering them no option for peace.

2-HISTORY of HAMAS

3- The Secret History of Hamas – The Corbett Report.

1× 0:00 -24:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

By Patricia Harrity on April 18, 2024 •

Isn’t it funny how the establishment “news” makes its audience feel informed even when they’re frighteningly ignorant? An event like the October 7th false flag takes place and suddenly the very same people who couldn’t find Israel on a map are now self-proclaimed experts on the region, dutifully repeating all the talking points about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that they heard on the nightly news. Of course, when you try to drill down on specifics with these people, you will quickly come to the limits of their knowledge (Source)

The Secret History of Hamas

Written by James Corbett – The Corbett Report.

Ask them about Hamas, for instance, and you’re likely to hear that Hamas:

is a designated terror group;

is sworn to destroy Israel;

won an election at some point and now runs Gaza as a theocratic terror state; and

consists of cowards who lob rockets into Israel and use women and children as human shields.



As is often the case, there are elements of truth to these regurgitated media soundbites. But the errors and omissions in this pat, Zionist-friendly, mainstream narrative are enough to make those who mindlessly believe it and repeat it not just wrong, but dangerously wrong.

Yes, the unthinking masses who buy into this propaganda are wrong about Israel. It is not the poor, put-upon democratically elected underdog of the Middle East, but a rogue nuclear power and apartheid state that wields an outsized influence on the world through its use of espionage (both real and virtual), subterfuge, lobbying and blackmail. It has been formally rebuked for its ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and stands accused of massacres, atrocities, war crimes and genocide in the latest conflict.

But these propaganda parrots are not only wrong about Israel. They’re wrong about Hamas, too.

Or, at the very least, they don’t know the real history of Hamas.

So, what is Hamas? Where did it come from? What are its aims? And, most importantly, how did it rise to power in the Gaza Strip?

Today, let’s answer those questions and dispel, once and for all, the cloud of ignorance hanging over this conflict.

The His/Story of Hamas

If you’re curious about the history of Hamas and you’re an average Joe (i.e., blissfully unaware of the Fifth-Generation Infowar that is raging all around you), you might begin your search for answers where the gatekeepers of information want you to start all your searches: Google.

And, if you do wander into that Library of Babel, you will doubtless wind up clicking on the first result: the Wikipedia entry on Hamas. From there, you’ll learn some basic facts about the organization, such as:

Hamas is a “Palestinian Sunni Islamist political and military movement governing parts of the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip.”

Its name derives from HMS, the acronym of the Arabic phrase Ḥarakah al-Muqāwamah al-ʾIslāmiyyah (“Islamic Resistance Movement”), which is glossed by the Arabic word ḥamās (meaning “zeal,” “integrity” and/or “bravery”).

It has engaged in combat operations against Israel since 1989 in pursuit of its goal of establishing an Islamic caliphate in Palestine; etc.

If you have patience and persistence, you might uncover other interesting tidbits about the history of Hamas by mining the Wiki article’s notes and references. (Case in point: remember when the Irish government expelled an Israeli diplomat for forging Irish passports during a Mossad operation to assassinate Hamas’ chief logistics officer?)

. . . But, no matter how patient you are, you will quickly discover that the answers to the most important questions about Hamas aren’t on Wikipedia—a platform that is admittedly manipulated by Zionist agents to eliminate any and all information that is critical of Israel.

So, if you’re looking for the unadulterated truth about Hamas, where do you turn?

<sarc>Why, to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), of course!</sarc>.

That’s right, the IDF have a handy-dandy six-minute explainer video purporting to tell you “The Full History of Hamas,” in which you’ll learn (SPOILERS!) that Hamas:

is “a terrorist organization that rules Gaza”;

employs “suicide bombings, car rammings, kidnappings and firing rockets into Israel” in its campaign to “kill the Jews”; and

gained power after the selfless Israeli government gallantly withdrew its illegal settlements from Gaza in 2006.

You will also learn that Hamas receives $100 million annually from Iran—funds that it uses to create “rockets, drones, and a 500-kilometre long web of underground tunnels.”

Finally, you will learn that at long last somebody is stepping up to the plate to take care of the Hamas problem once and for all—and you will be shocked (SHOCKED! I tell you!) to learn that that “somebody” is the IDF!

. . . But, being the skeptical sort, you might question whether it’s a good idea to take the Israeli military’s propaganda about its own enemies at face value. And so, in an effort to balance the IDF’s obviously biased perspective with an equally biased perspective on the other side of the conflict, you might turn to Son of Hamas, which purports to be a from-the-horse’s-mouth account of Hamas’ formation and its subsequent activities.

This autobiography is penned by Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Hassan Yousef. It contains first-hand information that challenges the official history of Hamas. Yousef contends, for example, that Hamas was not founded in 1987, as Wikipedia asserts, but in a secret meeting of Palestinian spiritual authorities and resistance leaders that took place in Hebron in 1986.

The book also contains interesting tidbits about Yousef’s life growing up in Ramallah in the shadow of Israeli military occupation, and it recounts how Palestinian rage about Israeli mistreatment spilled over into the First Intifada and the creation of Hamas.

. . . But as you continue reading, you’ll discover that Yousef was recruited by the Shin Bet—Israel’s security agency—while serving time in an Israeli jail in the 1990s. Then you’ll learn that he actively collaborated with the Israelis to hunt down, arrest and thwart his fellow Palestinians (including his own father, Sheikh Hassan Yousef). Eventually, you’ll realize that you’re not reading Hamas’ side of the story at all. You’re simply reading a different flavour of Israeli propaganda.

So, starting over, you might decide to turn to primary sources. You’ll dig up Hamas’ original 1988 charter and read that the “Islamic Resistance Movement” (i.e., Hamas):

is “one of the wings of Moslem Brotherhood in Palestine”;

is striving to “raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine”:

holds that Palestine is “an Islamic Waqf consecrated for future Moslem generations until Judgement Day” and thus “the law governing the land of Palestine [is] the Islamic Sharia (law)”;

defines nationalism as “part of the religious creed,” meaning that “[r]esisting and quelling the enemy become the individual duty of every Moslem, male or female”;

rejects “so-called peaceful solutions and international conferences” as contradictions of its principles; and

believes that “[i]n face of the Jews’ usurpation of Palestine, it is compulsory that the banner of Jihad be raised.”

. . . But, being a diligent researcher who always seeks to corroborate information (even “primary sources” like the Hamas charter), you might do some further digging and run across Hamas: A Beginner’s Guide by Khaled al-Hroub, professor of Middle Eastern Studies at Northwestern University in Qatar, who claims that the Hamas charter is not an official Hamas document at all.

The Charter was written in early 1988 by one individual and was made public without appropriate general Hamas consultation, revision or consensus, to the regret of Hamas’s leaders in later years. The author of the Charter was one of the ‘old guard’ of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Gaza Strip, completely cut off from the outside world. [. . .] Hamas leaders and spokespeople have rarely referred to the Charter or quoted from it, evidence that it has come to be seen as a burden rather than an intellectual platform that embraces the movement’s principles.

You may even dive further down the academic rabbit hole to uncover more about this Muslim Brotherhood/Hamas connection. And, while you’re down there, you might come across “Hamas: A Historical and Political Background,” a scholarly article published in the Summer 1993 edition of Journal of Palestine Studies. This version of the Hamas story—penned by Ziad Abu-Amr, former associate professor of political science at Birzeit University and current Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Palestine—places Hamas in its historical context by identifying it as a Palestinian offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Up until the 1980s, when the radical Islamic Jihad broke away from the Muslim Brotherhood Society, the history of the Islamic movements in Palestine can be reduced to the history of the Brotherhood. The Brotherhood had been founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hasan al-Banna, and soon spread to other parts of the Arab world. In his attempt to revitalize the Islamic call, al-Banna stressed three elements: revival, organization, and upbringing. Basically, the goal of al-Banna’s movement, like other Islamic revival groups, was to transform society to approximate as closely as possible that established by the Prophet Muhammad and his Companions. This would entail the establishment of an Islamic state, with no distinction being made between religion and government, and with the Quran and the sunna serving as the basis for all aspects of life.

This telling of Hamas’ foundation leads us from 1973—when the dynamic, wheelchair-bound Palestinian Sheikh Ahmed Yassin established the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza—to the events of 1987. That December, an escalating series of incidents led to a protest at the Jabalia refugee camp, where one of the protesters—17-year-old Hatem al-Sisi—was shot dead by an Israeli soldier. News of al-Sisi’s murder quickly spread, igniting a number of protests, demonstrations, strikes and riots across Israeli-occupied Palestine. This was the beginning of what would come to be known as the First Intifada.

By Abu-Amr’s account, it was this mass uprising of Palestinians in December 1987 that prompted Sheikh Ahmed Yassin to convene a series of strategy meetings that brought together some of the most prominent Palestinian Brotherhood members in Gaza. After several days of meetings, this group issued a statement calling on Palestinians to stand up to Israeli occupation. And, according to Abu-Amr, Hamas now considers this to be its first serialized leaflet.

. . . But then we’re back to Mosab “Son of Hamas” Yousef’s assertion that the group had actually been founded in 1986—i.e., before the intifada—not in 1987 as has been previously reported. This is important because, Yousef insists, Hamas already existed in 1986 and Sheikh Yassin and his fellow Hamas conspirators—including Mosab Yousef’s own father—had spent a year waiting for an incident “that could serve as a justification for the uprising.” The al-Sisi killing was, Yousef asserts, just that: a convenient excuse for a revolt.

So, after all that digging, are we really any closer to answering our questions about Hamas? Perhaps not.

. . . But at this point, we’ll remember that history is usually no more than his/story. Our understanding of history will depend entirely on what sources we listen to and which ones we tune out. And, as Corbetteers already know, the history we’re taught is usually the history that is written by the winners.

With that in mind, there are still objective facts about history that everyone can agree on, and the his/story of Hamas is no different. When it comes to Hamas, most people concede that:

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamic movement.

It recognizes the need for armed, violent resistance to Zionist occupation as part of the struggle to free Palestine from Israeli occupation.

It garnered support from Palestinians who had grown frustrated with political leaders engaging in fruitless peace talks.

It possesses both a military wing and a political wing.

It won the 2006 Palestinian legislative election, and, after winning a battle against Fatah in 2007, has governed the Gaza Strip ever since.

. . . But from there, we start to get the fractioning of narratives along ideological lines. What does it mean that Hamas governs Gaza? Is Hamas a government? Was it legitimately elected? Does it continue to have a mandate for governing? Is it a political organization? An armed liberation movement? A radical terrorist organization? Or all three?

All of these are valid questions—ones that I could no doubt explore in a treatise many times the length of this one.

. . . But there is one question that stands out as a matter of prime importance. The answer to this question acts a Rosetta Stone for decoding the real history of Hamas. That answer is as widely-admitted as it is studiously ignored. But, if it were to come to light, it could drastically alter the average, uninformed, MSM-consuming masses’ understanding of the entire Israel-Palestine conflict.

That question is: If Hamas really is such a monstrous terror organization (as the Israeli propaganda would have us believe), then how did it flourish in Gaza, an open-air prison that is carefully controlled, surveilled and blockaded by the Israeli military?

In other words: How did Hamas grow into such a fearsome enemy of the Israeli government right under that government’s nose?

ISRAEL AND HAMAS

If you have followed events in the region for some time, you will be completely unsurprised to learn that Hamas has been encouraged and supported by elements within Israel’s political, military and intelligence establishment since its inception.

The fact that Israel has actively supported Hamas is not a “far-out conspiracy theory.” It’s a well-documented fact that has been attested to time and time again by Israeli insiders and reported over and over in mainstream media.

Take the 2009 Wall Street Journal article, “How Israel Helped to Spawn Hamas.” In it, reporter Moshav Tekuma quotes Avner Cohen—a Tunisia-born Jew who worked as an Israeli official in Gaza during the 1970s and 1980s—lamenting that “Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation.” According to Cohen, it was Israel’s strategy from the very beginning to foster Islamic radicals in Palestine to thwart Israel’s true enemy: the secular Palestinian leadership that was seeking to win Palestinian statehood through peaceful, diplomatic means.

Instead of trying to curb Gaza’s Islamists from the outset, says Mr. Cohen, Israel for years tolerated and, in some cases, encouraged them as a counterweight to the secular nationalists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and its dominant faction, Yasser Arafat’s Fatah. Israel cooperated with a crippled, half-blind cleric named Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, even as he was laying the foundations for what would become Hamas. Sheikh Yassin continues to inspire militants today; during the recent war in Gaza, Hamas fighters confronted Israeli troops with “Yassins,” primitive rocket-propelled grenades named in honor of the cleric.

The Journal article then goes on to further corroborate this claim, citing retired IDF Brigadier General Yitzshak Segev, who even admitted to arranging a trip to Israel for Sheikh Yassin so he could receive hospital treatment. As Segev later confessed to another reporter: “The Israeli Government gave me a budget and the military government gives to the mosques.”

There are plenty of other examples of Israeli complicity in the build-up of Hamas.

In 2013, Yuval Diskin, head of the Israeli Shin Bet security service from 2005 to 2011, told Yedioth Ahronoth: “If we look at it over the years, one of the main people contributing to Hamas’s strengthening has been [Israeli Prime Minster] Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu, since his first term as prime minister.”

In 2019, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak appeared on Israeli Army Radio, where he opined that Netanyahu’s “strategy is to keep Hamas alive and kicking . . . even at the price of abandoning the citizens [of the south] . . . in order to weaken the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.”

Yasser Arafat told an Italian newspaper that “Hamas is a creature of Israel” and claimed that former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin had admitted as much to him.

The sadly misinformed, MSM-imbibing masses we identified at the beginning of this exploration—the ones who believe themselves informed on the Israel/Hamas conflict even though they are just repeating the talking heads’ talking points—might be confused by all these frank admissions. “But why would Israel support their enemies?” they might ask in bewilderment.

Luckily, this isn’t a difficult question to answer. According to Ehud Barak, the logic holds that “it’s easier with Hamas to explain to Israelis that there is no one to sit with and no one to talk to.” In other words, a radical, violent Palestinians enemy gives the radical, violent Likudniks an excuse to avoid ever having to seriously engage in peace talks with the Palestinian people.

Once again, it is important to stress that this is not some wild conspiracy theory. It’s publicly acknowledged Israeli policy. As Haaretz openly admitted in the wake of October 7, Netanyahu has even confessed to using this strategy in cabinet meetings:

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” he told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy—to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.”

So how does that strategy actually play out in reality?

Let’s look at the al-Shifa Hospital incident. Remember when Netanyahu won the Fake News Award earlier this year for touting the ridiculous IDF animation showing how “Hamas-ISIS” (whatever that is) “turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror”?

And remember how the IDF then released a (debunked) video revealing that this terror headquarters actually consisted of two guns and a (GASP!) MRI machine?

Well, regardless of the discrepancy between the scary IDF cartoon of the Hamas bunker layer and the completely banal reality, it does raise some interesting questions, such as:

Other than Hamas, who could have possibly built such a bunker, anyway?

And what possible reason would they have for building a bunker under a hospital except to use that hospital as a shield for their terrorist activities?

Oh, that’s right. Hamas didn’t build the bunker. Israel did, back when Israeli troops were occupying Gaza. And why did Israel build the bunker? According to Ehud Barak, it was “in order to enable more space for the operation of the hospital within the very limited size of these compounds.”

So now you see how this game works: The Israeli government does something, then it waits until everyone forgets about what they did, at which point it pretends Hamas did that thing—and that it was done for terrorist purposes. The Israelis then use that pretext as a justification for the military invasion of Gaza they were already planning.

The same argument can be made for the rocket attacks against Israel that—prior to the October 7th false flag—constituted Israel’s primary case against Hamas. These rockets are constructed from transfers of funds and materials—transfers that the Israeli government has explicitly facilitated and that Netanyahu has defended time and time again. As Netanyahu himself reportedly told a meeting of Likudniks back in 2019:

“Whoever opposes a Palestinian state must support delivery of funds to Gaza because maintaining separation between the PA [Palestinian Authority] in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

There is more that could be said about Israel’s role in propping up Hamas, but perhaps it is time to tackle the biggest question of all, namely . . .

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

That a government would covertly arm, fund, train and otherwise support its supposed enemies is perfectly understandable to those who have studied the history of false flag terror.

Indeed, students of my five-hour documentary on The Secret History of Al Qaeda will already recognize the numerous parallels between that story and the Secret History of Hamas. For instance, the Muslim Brotherhood origins of Hamas might remind us that, despite being supposed enemies, the British collaborated with the Brotherhood at various times—even covertly financing the group in 1942. We might also be reminded that the Israeli military intelligence had attempted to blame its own false flag terror operation in Egypt in 1954 (Operation Susannah) on the Brotherhood.

But one does not need to be a student of conspiratorial history to understand what is going on here. Heck, even New York Times hack Thomas Friedman proved that broken clocks are right twice a day by effectively articulating the basic concept in his 2021 article, “For Trump, Hamas and Bibi, It Is Always Jan. 6“:

Like Trump, both Bibi and Hamas have kept power by inspiring and riding waves of hostility to “the other.” They turn to this tactic anytime they are in political trouble. Indeed, they each have been the other’s most valuable partner in that tactic ever since Netanyahu was first elected prime minister in 1996—on the back of a wave of Hamas suicide bombings.

Yes, just like Bush and the neocons who puppeteered him were energized by the events of 9/11 and just like Putin was energized by the Russian apartment bombings of 1999, Netanyahu has been energized by the attacks of Hamas.

That this years-long cultivation of a bogeyman resulted in the events of October 7th is hardly surprising; in fact, perhaps it was inevitable. The only thing that has foiled Netanyahu and his Likudnik conspirators’ carefully crafted plan to rally Israelis around the flag and to whip up global support for another round of ethnic cleansing is that people worldwide are seeing through this obvious inside job in greater numbers and at greater speed than they saw through 9/11 or similar false flag incidents in the past.

Granted, there are some disclaimers that need to be made here. The first is that none of this is to say that Hamas—or, more specifically, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades that form the military wing of Hamas—are entirely fictional. It’s not as if these Hamas fighters are all Israelis in disguise or that their weapons are fake. Nor does it mean that the Hamas fighters are innocent, misunderstood peace-lovers who wouldn’t want to hurt a fly and who are the poor, put-upon victims of Israeli slander.

Rather, in the same way that “Al Qaeda” consists mainly of real Islamic fundamentalists—useful idiots who don’t realize their attacks are only successful insofar as they serve the false flag terror purposes of their enemies—so, too, do the ranks of the Qassam fighters doubtless contain mostly true believers in the radical Islamic cause.

Once again, it is important to understand the dynamic: the Likudnik crazies need the most extreme elements of Hamas to keep the Israeli public terrified and clamoring for security. Likewise, the Hamas hardliners need the radical Zionists in the Israeli government, military, political and religious institutions to continue their campaign against the Palestinians in order to justify their no-compromise, fight-to-the-death ideology.

Also, please keep something else in mind. The article that you are reading at this very moment is not history. It’s his/story. In this case, my story. There are many, many other ways to put the pieces of this puzzle together to form a different image. A full explanation of Hamas should include a much closer examination of the difference between its political and military elements than I have had time to present here, for example.

If you want to read a well-researched his/story that makes a very different argument from mine, I suggest you read Robert Inlakesh’s insightful article for The Last American Vagabond on “Did Israel Really Create Hamas?“

With all that in mind, it is important to remember two final things.

Firstly, we must always bear in mind that the would-be rulers of populations—whether that be Netanyahu and the Likudniks in Israel or Hamas and its leaders in Gaza—are playing high-level geopolitical games in order to secure the greatest advantage for themselves.

Secondly, we must remember that it is the innocent people caught in this conflict through no fault of their own—obviously the Palestinians who are currently being genocided, but Israelis, too—who pay for these games with their lives.

Until we acknowledge those ugly truths, we will never be able to write a happy ending to this brutal his/story.

Source James Corbett THE CORBETT REPORT

4- Bad Old Habits: Israel Backs Palestinian Militias In Gaza AGAIN!

orientalreview.su/2025/06/07/bad-old-habits-israel-backs-palestinian-militias-in-gaza/

Binoy KAMPMARK June 7, 2025

It is one of those things that should be recorded and replayed for eternity: Israel, in order to guard some misplaced sense of security, happily backs Palestinian groups in order to divide themselves. Hamas, seen now as an existential monster, was tolerated and even supported for lengthy stints in efforts to undermine the various factions in the Palestinian Liberation Organisation represented by Fatah.

In his 2008 work, Hamas vs. Fatah, Jonathan Schanzer, writes how the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, the inspirational font for Hamas, was seen as an opportunity by the Israelis when taking root in Gaza. “By the late 1970s, the Israelis believed that they had found Fatah’s Achilles’ heel.” Israeli strategy permitted the Brotherhood to thrive, going so far as to allow the cleric Sheikh Ahmed Yassin to operate a network of welfare, medical and education services. These had been sorely neglected by Fatah in the Gaza Strip. This approach effectively licensed the emergence of fundamentalism, seen, curiously enough, as more manageable than the military adventurism of the PLO.

The First Intifada in 1987 spurred on the creation by Yassin and his followers of Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya (“Islamic Resistance Movement”). The 1988 charter of the organisation we know as Hamas, more youthful, and leaner, and hungrier than their Fatah rivals, made its purpose clear: “There is no solution for the Palestinian question except through jihad”.

In 2009, while surveying the ruins of a neighbour’s bungalow in Moshav Tekuma, the retired Israeli officer Avner Cohen, who had served in Gaza for over two decades, was rueful. “Hamas, to my regret,” he told the Wall Street Journal, “is Israel’s creation.” Sustenance and encouragement from the Jewish state had effectively emboldened a mortal enemy.

Such a record should chasten wise legislators and leaders. But the only lesson history teaches is that its grave lessons are left unlearned, with disastrous, inimical mistakes made anew. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is proof of that contention. His various governments proudly backed the policy of division between the Gaza Strip and West Bank, defanging Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the latter while propping up Hamas in the former. Every now and then, the Israeli Defense Forces would keep Hamas in bloody check, a strategy that came to be called “mowing the grass”.

Israel’s support for Hamas has come in the form of work permits (up to 3,000 granted to Gazans in 2021, rising to 10,000 during the Bennett-Lapid government), and suitcases, heavy with Qatari cash, entering the Strip through crossings since 2018. In 2019, Netanyahu was quoted as telling a Likud faction meeting that opponents of a Palestinian state should support the transfer of funds to Hamas. Five years prior, Bezalel Smotrich, the current firebrand, pro-ethnic cleansing Finance Minister, declared with candour that “The Palestinian Authority is a burden, and Hamas is an asset.”

With Hamas now the target and sworn enemy, the PM feels that the same, failed experiment adopted at stages since the 1970s can be replicated: backing and encouraging yet another group of Palestinians to undermine any sovereign cause.

The central figure and beneficiary of this latest folly is the shady Yasser Abu Shabab, a Rafah resident from a Bedouin family known for a spotty criminal record. Calling itself the “Anti-Terror Service” or the Popular Forces, and possessing assault rifles and equipment seized from Hamas, his “clan”, as reports have described it, has a committed record of looting humanitarian aid in Gaza. In Netanyahu’s eyes, these rapacious poachers have turned into opportunistic game keepers, partially guarding the paltry aid that is currently being sent into Gaza under the supervision of the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Georgios Petropoulos, a senior United Nations official based in Gaza last year, calls Abu Shabab “the self-styled power broker of east Rafah.” For his part, Abu Shabab admits to looting aid trucks, but only “so we can eat, not so we can sell.” The looting proclivities of such groups is well noted, with the head of the UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs in occupied Palestinian territories, Jonathan Whittall, making a damning accusation on May 28: “The real theft of aid since the beginning of the war has been carried out by criminal gangs, under the watch of Israeli forces, and they were allowed to operate in proximity to the Kerem Shalom crossing point in Gaza.”

On May 21, Abu Shabab’s group posted on Facebook that “92 trucks were secured and entered areas under the protection of our popular forces, and exited safely under our supervision.” Details on which organisation was behind hiring the transporting vehicles were not given.

With rumours bubbling that the Israeli government had embarked on this latest course of action, Netanyahu came clean. “On the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas,” he announced in a posted video with usual, glowing cynicism. “What’s wrong with that?” The strategy “only saves the lives of Israeli soldiers and publicising this only benefits Hamas.”

The advice purportedly given by Shin Bet to Netanyahu to arm Gaza militias opposed to Hamas was an expedient measure, largely occasioned by the PM’s continued refusal to involve the Palestinian Authority in the strip.

Not all Israeli lawmakers were impressed by Netanyahu’s latest effort at supposed cleverness. Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats in the Knesset, condemned him as a threat to Israeli security. “Instead of bringing about a deal, making arrangements with the moderate Sunni axis, and returning the hostages and security of Israeli citizens, he is creating a new ticking bomb in Gaza.”

The leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, is of the view that the transfer of weapons to Abu Shabab’s outfit was done unilaterally. “The Israeli government is giving weapons to a group of criminals and felons, identified with the Islamic State group,” he told the public broadcaster Kan. “To my knowledge, this did not go through approval by the cabinet.”

With humanitarian aid now at the mercy of a group scorned by UN officials, humanitarian workers and certain Israeli politicians – a rare coming together of minds – the next round of errors is playing out with rich, quixotic stupidity. Israel further adds to its own insecurity, while Abu Shabab knows all too well the views of his family, expressed in chilling statement: “We affirm that we will not accept Yasser’s return to the family. We have no objection to those around him liquidating him immediately, and we tell you that his blood is forfeit.”

Copyright © 2010-2024 Oriental Review.

“Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism.” Ludwig von Mises