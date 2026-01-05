Folks, I don’t know the “region” well enough. The infomation below are from Colombia- could be CIA mocking-bird…

I have noticed that their “languages” and their “tone” are typical “seppos’ talking points! I have no doubt this “colombiaone.com” is some kind of Kosher Cia just like the little Cuban kid Rubio!

That’s said. However, given what I know and experienced as fact and as an ex-Viet Saigonaise, the betrayal of the first President of South Vietnam Ngô Đình Diệm by his very trusted “inner circle” Generals who had recieved money and orders from the Seppos CIA to carry out the “1-11-63 coup” only to be trashed by the very same Seppos later…tells me the story is very much plausible!

Did you know that JFK had given the “1-11-63 South Vietnam Coup” his “blessing”… only to be “blasted” his brain out literally by the same Jewish Seppo gang 21 days later (22-11-1963)

It’s the typical Yanky’s MO: Thuggery and Gangterism as always since its very birth. It’s nature of power, especially under Statism!

To my own understanding, “Russia and China” at least were fully informed, if not have been fully in it! And Delcy Rodiguez is “an agreed upon deal” after coming back from Russia! She was in Russia when the Seppo thugs came and pissed on her country!

Anyway, please read these information yourself and make your own assessment and conclusion.

Original Sources:

https://colombiaone.com/2026/01/03/how-maduro-fell-betrayal-military/

https://colombiaone.com/2026/01/04/delcy-rodriguez-maduro-trump/