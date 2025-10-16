Please, folks, find time to listen to this conversation in its entirety and between the lines , especially if you happen to be a Muslim/Arab….IF you really want to understand the reality of statist politics… and do something about it! Otherwise, move on and enjoy whatever you are doing…

I know, I know… most people don’t want to face reality, but just want to believe and dream! That’s why and how Statism exits and has lasted for millennia with all kind of demagogues despite blood soaked democide filled up their records!

I have been “pouring water on duck’s head” as a Viet proverb says “nước đổ đầu vịt!”