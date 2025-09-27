Folks, I have always tried my best to stay away from the Jewish-A circus and freak shows. But yesterday while visiting Unz.com , I saw Laurent Guyénot’s take on the Jewish assassination circus. -Laurent Guyénot has been my all time favorite btw- I read it twice, and thrice… clicked every links…to make sure I wouldn’t miss any detail.

Boys, I have to say that THEY did it again so clumsily- unfortunately, thanks to the seppos sheeple they will definitely get away with it again as always!

Years ago, I realized that “We, the People” have been trained to run around and after any bone they, their govts and their thugs, throw out, and swallow any slime they spit out - JFK, RFK, USS Liberty, 911, Covid ... and many many more in the past, which are so obvious to some but so “mysterious” to many as always…

Anyone of you still remember the story of “three unknown and unclaimed Boeing 747s abandoned at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA)? You must be at least 40-ish to remember this joke! I remember when my nieces and nephews “shockingly” showed the news to me. I just said : “Not only do I know where I park my bike, but the neighbors and especially the govt thugs always do too!”

These adult kids of mine (at that time- they are old now) did not even know that the whole world has become literally thuggery state that their undercover-thugs being roaming around at every corner of every street… not to catch thieves or stop crimes but to spy on people, listen to what people say etc…

Anyway if you want to know, do your own mouse clicks.

As always, Laurent Guyénot has done a good job of critical thinking with asking many right questions. There is a bunch of obvious “red flags.” I am not Sherlock Holmes, so the two most absolutely convincing evidences, at least to me, are the doctored footage of the “moving” blood spot in the (fake) victim’s neck…

… and the Jewish Hollywood style of putting their agents there with cameras prior to main event- to film the people/attendees instead of the “incident” itself.

My favorite still image in the article is this one:

To me, this photo says everything about the Jewish-A as a society, a nation…and its people “IQ” under the Jewish controlled Cabal!

So take your time, folks. IF you really want to understand the circus, please read it in its entirety and come to your own conclusion.

“The Weird Theory of Kirk’s Fake Death” Laurent Guyénot • September 25, 2025

https://www.unz.com/article/the-weird-theory-of-kirks-fake-death/

I just post all the footage and photos from all screenshot I did -as a backup- just in case!