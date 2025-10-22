This woman means well and her idea is not anarchism but closer to anarchism than many other so-called libertarians. Unfortunately, she needs to be more articulate and eloquent to send her message.

She is quite right and blunt about the Jews. The Jews have never hidden their plan, not just Yinon Plan but the plan beyond! Look at Ukraine, the second Jewish State. That’s Judaism! That’s Jewishness!

Why do Mulsims, especially the Palestinians have not understood such open fact under the sunlight?