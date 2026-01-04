When Slavquat first got my attention during the Covid, I would visit his website and make some constructive comments ..Well, you know “mincing words” never exist in my dictionary!

When I read about his criticism of “the darling of anti-globalists” a.k.a Putin-Russia. I knew something would happen to Riley sooner or later .I just warned him of watching his back.. then I left his website until now!

Since not only did I originally come from Vietnam, I knew Soviet Russia” and current Putin-Russia or I would affectionately called Kosher Russia. but also as an anarchist with first hand experience of being monitored and have been intimidated by Aussie thugs for two (2) decades even though I am not as well known as any activist at all...With my firsthand experience I understand the nature of statism/government thugs whose eyes would inevitably view Slavquat and his partner as some kind of three letter spies or at least a radical anti-establishment! In either case they would never be left alone by the State and its thugs!

If I were Riley, for the sake of my son and my young wife, I would pick them up and leave Russia for some where else. The young slavquat does not deserve to be in such situation! He does needs the physical and spiritual present of his father with him until he gets eighteen. Nothing can compensate such loss as time flies by!

Mark my words, government thugs will not leave him and his mother alone, they must have been constantly monitored!

PS

Happy to know the young Slavquat is now visting his father country!