I have said what needs to be said and what must be done for Muslim countries, especially Iran, to survive the Jewish Plan and thrive in this century.

The irony is that most people who have paid serious attention to the current crisis – except the “Arab-Muslims’ leaders” and the incompetent rulers in Tehran- have reached the same conclusion: the center, the heart of the problem is the Jewish, terrorist, genocidal state and the “international Jewish power!”

Whatever has happened in Iran, the buck stops in Tehran at the rulers. The rulers of Iran must have known and understood that the Jewish Yinon Plan is a non-negotiable goal of the Jewish genocidal state and that Iran is the main target that must be destroyed at all costs. Yet, Iran’s incompetent rulers have procrastinated at every opportunity to solve the problem ultimately finding themselves surrounded while watching their allies perish one by one.

The Jews themselves have repeatedly and openly announced their attacks, as they have done many times in the past; however, the rulers of Iran, just like Putin-Russia and its “red-lines”, continue to respond with empty rhetoric and unfulfilled “promises.”

You know the last word is always yours, folks!