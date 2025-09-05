To those who are current China bashers You guys must remember that the British and now the Jewish-A have been ruling and wrecking the world as they see fit - then why would China not have the “right” to do the same?

By the way, China used to be on top of the world. IMHO, and being “staist fairness” (what an oxymoron I just coined) - In the Context of Nation-States, China re-rising is expected as a natural and legitimate process- and China deserves to be so!

In 2011, I observed and concluded:

Vietnam Faces a New Battlefield Formation in the Asia-Pacific Region.

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2012/10/30/viet-nam-truoc-mot-chien-canh-moi-hinh-thanh-trong-khu-vuc-a-chau-thai-binh-duong/

11-2011

“In Asia Pacific, especially Southeast Asia, no country wants war, especially China. All want good relations to solve economic security issues for their social development and the region, an area that has been neglected and sacrificed during the colonial period and the Cold War. And now the process of economic development efforts is only in the early stages - except for Japan and South Korea.

War only happens when America wants it to happen for the benefit of the US corporation and the US government. It will create tensions, bribe and use weak and backward countries in the region as a buffer to provoke China (like Vietnam, India) through tricks of "nationalism" such as territory, borders, etc., which according to the scientist Albert Einstein, is a childhood disease that Asian people "like children" are always seriously infected with. An “abstract surreal” product but sells very well in backward nations like Vietnam at a very high price: Blood and human life!

When war breaks out in this region, the culprit will certainly be the US - the US imperialism. The problem is not to keep an eye on China's dream of hegemony - but the current hegemonic capability that China does not have - If it does, it will take at least 100 years, provided that China's institutional foundation changes and with the assumption that OTHER COUNTRIES STAND STAND IN PLACE WITHOUT DEVELOPING ANYTHING!!! While forgetting to keep an eye on the real Hegemon - and taking advantage of manipulation to cause war and instability everywhere, the real thing to talk about is the US and the Western hegemonic power."

And in 2014, I also observed and concluded:

Viewpoints on China Events

23-11-2014

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2014/11/23/quan-diem-nhin-ve-su-kien-trung-quoc/

“In the context of the current world (Statism-nation-state-“state institutional” system, the fact that China, an ancient empire with the largest population in the world, but has been backward and stagnant for hundreds of years after once being the leader, ahead of the world in centralized institutions and agriculture with some technologies, has begun to rise up and reassert its position through investment and technical assistance from Europe and America - as well as affirming its region and influence in the world in all fields, is a “natural and legitimate” and inevitable process. This is the characteristic of the national state system. A primitive, inevitable primal genetic reaction of biological life: big fish swallows small fish and the principle of violence. When accepting nationalism and state institutions (Nationalism, Statism), one must also accept this process as permanent and continuous as a “principle of survival” of evolution.”

If you don’t want such “bloody inevitability” abolish statism and its nation-states system of government… Go anarchy! Otherwise swallow it!

Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism.

Ludwig von Mises

“When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.”

― Jiddu Krishnamurti

You are a human being, not a Christian or Hindu, you are the world