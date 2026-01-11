I am not going to ask you or repeat myself about WHAT I did say about Putin-Russia, Xi-China, The Moronic Cowards in Tehran etc… I even emphatically said “Mark my words…”..

But I am going to ask you folks to question the “expertise,. the wisdom, or rather the lack of all such things in all our “dear experts”’ past reports, ” and come to your own conclusion.

Now, please mark my words again! This Jewish-A hubris WILL NOT SUCCEED, not because Russia, China, or BRICS or any Muslim/Arab will have decisive actions to stand up and fight to finish the rabid dogs… but because such hubris is not only a stupid Jewish design but also a desperate act based on a non-existent or rather an imagined power that relies on “cowards, traitors, and turncoats” as I previously “warned to the world” .Hence it’s ephemeral by its own nature.

But that is NOT my point.

My point is to prove that the belief of something imagined thing called “National Interest” does not exist. Never exist at all. And the belief that government represent the people interest and would act on “national interest” that puts the people first and above everything is just a mere belief a political deception. It’s all about power of self-serving interest of an individual or a small group of individuals.

So what is the outcome after all?

I don’t know!

All I know is whatever the outcome will be, We, the people will not be out of the wood yet! This humankind still cling to statist solution for statist problems. Still keep planting lemon and expect to harvest oranges.

As long as Statism and its system of government is still a foundation of human society problem and chaos are permanent status.

That means this ephemeral hubris will gone only for another ephemeral hubris or two follow as our entire human political history has shown!

Last but not least.. You will hear again and again the mantras so-called “multipolar world!” (power is purportedly distributed among multiple major poles- nation-states).

Anyone still has something between their ears would see such “arrangement” is an imagination- even if it were true then other nation-state/governments will “unseat” these major poles- nation-states when they can.. and that these major poles- nation-states will try to cling to their “power” as the Jewish state and the Jewish-A are doing right now! You know what such scenario is called don’t you?

Don’t ever forget the hard fact that “government” is NOT a benevolent entity or institution but just a deceptive label for a small bunch of self-serving psychopaths used to rule the rest as we all have seen with our own eyes!

Well, uhm … Fine.. .I’ve just made it all up!

Anyway, watch and listen to this Venezuelan journalist on the ground report what happened …as he has gathered all information after the “shock and awe”

You make your own assessment and conclusion folks!