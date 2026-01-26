Full show: https://rumble.com/v74ttf8-sunday-wire-ep-579-latest-public-execution-by-trumps-ice-fascist-police-sta.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

I have observed (and discussed somewhere) that people around the world have been influenced—if not outright brainwashed—by mainstream media, and not merely stupefied, but genuinely intellectually degraded by chemically processed foods, medical interventions-particularly by the so-called vaccination- and modern convenience. This process of social engineering has been underway for decades, if not centuries, within statist systems.

Two of the most powerful tools of this social engineering are fear and convenience. These elements have not only eroded critical thinking, but have also rendered the masses increasingly dependent on the state, primarily through fear-based compliance.

How many times has this humankind been warned about this system of government power?

“Real power is achieved when the ruling class controls the material essentials of life, granting and withholding them from the masses as if they were privileges.” — George Orwell

History and firsthand experience alike demonstrate that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. We really did not have to hear such truth from Lord Acton. We all have been witnessing it right now.

It’s me again folks.

As always, the last word is yours.