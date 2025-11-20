Why do people still waste their time and energy with thugs?

Government, regardless of the labels past or present, king, emperor or modern state, has no argument, needs no reason, just violence thugerry force- swallow It, or else!

You don’t need to go back and read the history of our so-called “civilisation!” Have you seen enough of this recently? Or you still believe in all the toilet papers a.k.a constitution and its laws, legal codes etc…