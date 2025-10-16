Folks, PLEASE! PLEASE! Folks… Use your brain! Don’t just listen to all the “experts” or rather I would call them “absurders” who are worse than “charlatans-who say think just for the sake of saying and staying online”- But “absurders,” most of who are paid-shills by … whom you know… “to move the market” into their direction!

Where is BITCOIN now? Dead? Alive?

Anyway, IF you still don’t have a clue. I give you a hint… or rather just ask some basic questions.

1- While Cryptos as a whole especially the Bitcoin and its family i.e BCH, LiteCoin etc still have been restricted in their circulation as MOE by all sort of thuggish rules and regulations…WHY and WHAT is the direct relationship of such Cryptos to the nation-states’ trading and tariff which are still conducted in fiats i.e the USD, Yuan etc…?

2- Who have such large volume of cryptos to “dump out” just in time and make the so-called “bloodbath?”… which seemed to wipe out small players, and then buy back?

3- Who, which group, private or government, again, have such large volume of such “fiats” to BUY BACK such loosing cryptos (i.e Bitcoin and its family “coins”) during the “bloodbath” and make a huge profits at others loss? (Remember Rothschild’s buy-back stocks)

4- Last but not least. Would you, say, buy a bulky one kilogram of gold at the current price $133,710.57 USD or one Bitcoin $ 111,114 USD for medium/long term investment? Or say realistically and practically just to hedge against the current Fiat’s fast inflation?

Of course, it’s your choice based on the information/understanding you have!

But please think deeply… and let the recent so-called “flash crash” sink in!

IHMO, it’s a consolidation move!