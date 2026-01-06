Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism.

Ludwig von Mises

Everyone should be sick of “legality”, “law” “international law” blah blah blah!

Please stop blabbering such nonsensical thing!

Just look at Palestinians, their children, their babies...and learn and face the reality!

Don’t just blame the Seppos, or the bloody Jews for this matter. They are what they are and who they are. Fight them or bow down and “cooperate in piss!” I seriously mean it!

As I have repeatedly warned for years.. It’s the nature of statism. Every government will do the same IF and WHEN it CAN! No toilet paper can stop it except your own strength!

The UK did it when it could

Jewish Soviet Russia did the same several times

Japan did the same when It could.

Germany did the same when it could.

China under Mao did it several times to Vietnam. Spratly, Paracel Islands... Where is Tibet now?

Vietnam did the same to Cambodia and Laos…When It could

Thailand did the same to Burma now Myamar… When It could.

India did the same when it could…

And on and on...

As I also said, under statism and nation-states, only idiots do not build up strong defense force! And only cowards blabber “international law… Simply If you dare to stand up and fight you don’t need “useless international law”

So blame your stupidity and cowardice in believing such bunch of “toilet papers.”