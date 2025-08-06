Folks, I would never doubt anything Austin Fitts or/and other ex-government experts have “whistleblowed” of what governments and their secret cabal have been doing. I know because I have done my own due diligence.

What I have problem with these ex-government thugs and experts is that they have never allowed the most important question to be asked in their conversation:

What is the root cause of all this?

If it wasn’t for the system of government monopoly of brute force Authority, would such small minority of so-called the true owners have been able to exist at all, let alone such immense power they enjoy!

In short, it is obvious that it is the current statist/government system that enables such perpetual situation in which the very small group of individuals are able to own and control everything and operate above the “law of the land” perpetually.

The “law of the land” is just a deception, a tool to mind control and enslave all the rest of humanity by such minority via the belief of the perpetual State and its governments’ legitimacy.

As a matter of fact, this situation is not new as it is perpetual from the day humanity was first tricked into believe of “rule by Divinity” and “mandate of Heaven” and then such “Divinity and Heaven” transformed into “the State” with even an absolute legitimacy with absolute ruling controlling power over the population than ever before. The Power Pyramid has never changed at all with its trail of democide soaked with more people blood and destruction keep expanding and extending unabatedly as we all are witnessing right now!

That’s why I never like ex-government thugs and experts since they are unable to think outside the box in order to have real solution but just formulating another statist bandages as always!

===

1:11 The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency

12:09 The Two Things That Lead to Inflation

16:17 Central Bankers vs. the West

25:01 What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements

29:48 The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space

32:27 Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?

35:57 Secret Underground Bases All Across the US

44:49 The Government’s Secret Energy Sources

56:42 Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?

58:26 The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing

1:06:25 The Global Depopulation Plan

1:13:20 The Housing Crisis

1:24:40 How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times

1:25:37 The Missing $21 Trillion

1:30:30 America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger

1:39:36 Global Money Laundering

1:45:06 Where Can People Learn More About This?