PhiQuyenChinh: Folks, you know that I do not share the worldview of Andrew Anglin. I am an atheist and anarchist. But I do like and respect people who have gut, consistency, and principle.

I strongly recommend you folks go to UNZREVIEW and read all the comments on this article.

https://www.unz.com/aanglin/jews-deliver-a-gay-and-retarded-new-world-order-for-fat-people-and-women/#comments

I did, and I’ve found that the white christian right-wingers are dumber than I would have thought. Even such forceful article is unable to get it through these so-called christian-right's thick skulls!

Do they know that “Christian-right” is an oxymoron? Conversely, just as “good Jew” is.

I am an ex-Christian. I know with firsthand experience that these blocked-heads willfully refuse to see the fact that, in both ‘religious essence and essence of religion,’ their Christian (New) Testament is a repudiation of the Old Testament of Judaism!

Even the “Sermon on the mountain” has not gotten through the thick skull of these retarded Christians for two thousand years!

That’s why and how the Jews have successfully controlled and enslaved the “Christian world” despite their open hatred and contempt for Christianity and Christ himself. Not to mention their Jewish self-confessed crimes and atrocities.

Think about this. And let it sink in, folks!

Jews Deliver a Gay and Retarded New World Order for Fat People and Women

Andrew Anglin

January 29, 2026

Everyone is getting to know this new kind of government system we have recently been gifted. Some seem to like it, apparently purely as a result of a kind of BDSM fetishism, wherein an individual enjoys being stomped on and having their dog shot. Others are lashing out. Most are simply confused.

Between the unleashing of a domestic paramilitary force that just kills people and the christening of a mega-warmachine that openly presents itself as a gang of pirates, the United States has dropped any pretense of being something other than a totalitarian state which acts with impunity at home and abroad.

One can argue about how long we have been living under this type of a system without anyone saying it aloud. Certainly, those brave folks who were crushed while resisting forced integration in the South would tell you it has been a long time since the people of this country had the right to self-determination, and the millions of dead Germans, Vietnamese, Koreans, and Moslems would tell you that US adherence to “international norms” has always been a fraud. Regardless, we have entered into something totally new under “Donald Trump 2: Double Jew Up Your Ass” in that the government is no longer pretending that people have rights, no longer pretending there is such a thing as an international order.

Pretense is a type of fraud. But when the overwhelming majority of people believe in the pretense, it holds a lot of weight, as everyone acts as though the fraud is real. And, like rights and laws, which are abstractions, people acting as though they are real means they carry real weight, even if the government can and does violate them with impunity. When the pretense is gone, no one will or can act as though these sociological abstractions of rights and laws exist, which means they do not exist in any sense.

Enter Bellum Americanum.

Of course, it all remains very abstract, for at its core, it is nothing but a bunch of abstractions driving real world actions. This is why people are supporting this new system, some running around in a panic, some simply confused. The real world consequences of the abstractions are what matters and that is what people see. But no doubt, there is a struggle to connect the abstraction to its real world effects. People have spent more than 300 years getting lost in so many abstractions that it is sometimes very difficult to know where abstraction ends and where reality begins.

Start with some realities, we should. Aye, we should do.

It is a reality that a fat dyke and a Jew-face got killed by the cops. As a reality isolated in itself, most would likely chuckle at this, or perhaps ironically pour out a few sips of Coors Light. One would not have trouble arguing that as an isolated reality, it’s probably better those two are no longer with us, and certainly, anyone crying about these deaths could rightly be labeled a homo.

The fact that these two disreputable fiends were murdered by totally untrained morons in such a slapstick manner only makes it all the more attractive. There is a Looney Tunes vibe to all of it.

But what do the deaths mean? If we start with the deaths, then unwind the abstractions and connect them back to the reality situation? Is it just two random people you don’t like getting what they deserve? Or is it something much more important than that?

I believe it is something much more important than that, and yet I have found it virtually impossible to say that without people accusing me of defending fat dyke and Jew-face. It is so emotionally charged. It is like talking to rocks. But I will do my best to explain why I am against the federal government unleashing masked paramilitary forces to execute people in the streets, even if for the time being, I personally do not like the people they are executing.

As a rather obvious matter, we have now established a standard where militarized federal police can flood the streets and just start killing people with impunity and that after their deaths, women and Indians representing the government will go on TV and make obviously false claims about what happened. Maybe some smarmy welp on Fox News can argue the dyke had it coming because her car was so scary, but no one can argue that about Jew-face. He just got thrown on the ground and executed. Then the Indian who rules over us said we don’t have a Second Amendment (or if we do he is unaware of it) and if you have a gun the government can kill you.

The very emotional people defending this are defending it because they view the deceased as their enemies. But just whose enemies are being killed here? And why? Are they being killed because they are your enemies? Is the government your friend?

Regardless of what you think of fat dyke or Jew-face, they were murdered by the state because they were viewed as enemies of the state. They were not murdered because they are pro-immigrant. ICE is not really even an immigration enforcement group in anything but name at this point. They deport fewer immigrants under Trump than they did under Obama. They are primarily being unleashed on the streets to fight people who are organized to fight them and, without our analysis getting too complicated, it is pretty clear that there is a deeply symbiotic relationship between ICE and those fighting them in the streets, and that neither group represents the interests of any common people.

This conflict, on both sides, is entirely manufactured. There is no possible way this ICE circus could deport tens of millions of people. In fact, the government claims they are only attempting to deport a few hundred thousand. You will not notice that. (After you’ve consented to a full deployment of masked federal cops on your streets, four years later, there might be 48.5 million illegal immigrants instead of 49.1 million. But of course their children will vastly make up for the difference, as will the tens of millions of Indians that will be brought in during that period.)

Meanwhile, the protesters against ICE are marketing a fantasy where they are protecting Anne Frank. It is all total nonsense.

If we were living in reality, instead of this demented Teletubby hyperreality, people would demand the government use existing laws and existing law enforcement to calmly do pre-dawn raids on the people who are housing and employing the illegal immigrants. In a matter of months, none of these Anne Franks would have anywhere to live or work, and they would peacefully take their $3,500 checks and plane tickets home. By this time next year, 85% of illegal immigrants would have left. That’s the reality situation.

Donald Trump has no interest in the mass removal of illegal immigrants, ostensibly due to economic reasons, and so instead of punishing those housing and employing the immigrants, he is putting on this stupid circus of cruelty and death for the proles. It’s very similar to the totally incompetent Nero giving people bread and letting them watch people kill each other at the circus. In order for the circus to work, a bunch of morons have to come do violence against the fake immigration people. The violence of the “protesters,” who are actually using guerrilla warfare tactics, then justifies the violence of the state. The boomers and their allies cheer on the total militarization of domestic policing without thinking even days, let alone months or years, in advance.

If we can grasp that those being killed are being killed because they are enemies of the state, then the logical thing for us to ask ourselves is this: is there any chance that we or anyone we care about could ever under any circumstances be considered an enemy of the state? That question should not be very difficult to answer.

Let’s look.

The same guy saying this:

Is saying this:

You’ve probably seen some other things that particular individual has said. He’s the guy who said “starve away” about Palestinian children, and I guarantee if you typed something against Jews on the internet, he would say that same thing about your kids.

It’s a pretty specific group of people who are coming out in support of this new federal police force killing Americans.

There is no reason to belabor the point: all of the people supporting these ICE murders are the Israel people, and I promise you, every single one of those people cares a million times more about Israel than they do about illegal immigration. (Note: they all also, to a man, support mass “legal” immigration. So you can figure that one out. Or try to.)

What this means is that in the eyes of the people supporting these murders, people who are opposed to Israel and Jews are already enemies of the state, and therefore can already be shot in the streets without consequence.

It Doesn’t Take a Neo-Nazi White Supremacist Holocaust Denier Fascist to Know Which Way the Wind Blows

I loathe to bring up myself, but unfortunately for you and me both (me especially), I played a stupid role in the dumb history of America. In 2017, it was ruled by someone (ostensibly some group of trannies on Twitter but probably someone else) that I was beyond the pale and was uniquely deserving to be completely removed from the Western internet. Companies who had never censored anyone before censored me. At the time, I pointed out that actual pedophiles with forums telling people how to molest children as well as Islamic terrorists giving instructions on committing terrorism remained unbanned on these services. No one cared.

It was said I was unique. That the internet would otherwise remain free, just without me. However, within three years, they were censoring Bernie Sanders supporters. They censored the New York Post report on the Hunter Biden laptop that same year. It really did not take long for this policy that was introduced as only applying to a single person (me) to apply to literally anyone the government did not like.

Obviously, or rather I would hope it would be obvious but it apparently is not, this policy of using militarized police to enforce the policies of the federal government will be very widely implemented. Believing this is about immigration is like believing banning me was because I made a joke about a fat woman who had a heart attack.

Before I was banned, many accused me of being some kind of stooge, purposefully pushing outrageous speech in a way that would justify censorship. I considered it, of course. As one does when he is accused of such things. However, I ultimately decided that it was necessary for someone to push the envelope on freedom of speech in order to demonstrate whether it was actually something that existed in real life. It turned out that no, it did not, and it was only a few short years before everyone found that out.

With the anti-ICE protesters, it’s a bit different and a bit the same. The feds need outrageous people to attack them in order for them to justify implementing these new standards of murdering people who resist whatever it is they are doing. I have zero doubt that the feds themselves are the ones organizing these groups to attack, and I resent the fact that people on the right are acting as though “the left” is a serious ideological movement.

Something similar or nearly identical to this happened on the right in 2017, with Charlottesville. The same feds currently organizing this anti-ICE movement organized a group of “neo-Nazi” street goons to make a big mess in the streets in Charlottesville and that is what was used to justify shutting me down. None of those goons were shut down, mind you, and CNN went so far as to try to give a career to the key organizer of the goon activities, though he was too anti-charismatic to even be force-memed. (They later moved on to an ambiguous homo of ambiguous ethnicity who stands now as a proud cop-lover.)

Maybe we should also mention the Snowden revelations and everything else that the government did after 9/11. None of that ever went away, just as the censorship never went away.

The only way any of this stuff ever goes away is through revolution. And that is not really in the cards, lads.

What I would have thought is that people would want to prevent the most heinous actions of the government from being normalized for as long as possible. Because of course we were too far gone too long ago to actually “fix” the country. But wouldn’t people prefer to live their lives and try to preserve something? Wouldn’t people prefer to not allow the government to unleash the military on the streets to kill people?

Apparently, no.

The Biden Administration was so bad that there was huge force behind the Trump Administration, and “those who ride on the backs of the masses,” often known as “the Jews,” jumped on the back of Donald Trump to ride him to the next stop on their journey towards whatever hell it is they are trying to create. Through this fraud of immigration enforcement, and the fraud of the protests against it, we will establish a police state in the United States. In fact, that has already happened. It is too late to do anything about it.

And no one in the boomer camp wants to do anything about it. People are enjoying this. These boomers, along with neo-boomers like Tim Pool, Mike Cernovich, and Nick Fuentes, keep saying “this is what I voted for.” You voted for a militarized federal police state that is not going to manage to deport even half the illegals Obama deported? Less than 300,000 a year? After Biden just brought in at least ten million new ones? While bringing in untold numbers of Indians to rule over us? While also outlawing criticism of the Jews?

Okay, boomer.

There’s a Slow Plane Coming (At the Second Tower)

Though you have to take a few steps back to see it, this nightmare Trump is creating in America is directly tied to the doom he is fomenting in the rest of the world.

When Trump kidnapped the president of Venezuela and said he was doing it because he wanted to steal the country’s oil, he threw away over a century of the concept of an international order. “The international order,” like personal rights, like most things people discuss these days, is an abstraction. It’s possibly hard to grasp for many people. It is clear and known to everyone that the Iraq war, to say nothing of Vietnam, Korea, and earlier, along with the hundreds of other US police actions across the world, were in the interests of the United States and did not tend to serve the humanitarian aims that they were said to be in service of. However, the pretense of humanitarian aims existed, and as stated above, a pretense within an abstraction has weight on the reality that the abstraction shapes, even if the pretense is a lie.

If you’ll follow me, lad, I shall elaborate.

Fundamentally, attacking a country with the stated purpose of stealing their natural resources is different than attacking a country to steal its natural resources while saying you’re doing humanitarianism. The effect may be identical, but the abstraction shapes the perceived meaning, which then shapes the understanding, which shapes the reality. When there is a stated goal of “stopping weapons of mass destruction,” you then have decades of shaming those who lied about the weapons of mass destruction. When the stated goal is “we’re trying to steal their resources,” the shame will only be that Donald Trump’s people are likely to have a great deal of difficulty in actually making money off of Venezuelan oil.

The point is: if there is no pretense, anything can happen for any reason. The US government has declared they have the unrestrained and unqualified ability to act unilaterally against anyone if they believe it is in their interests on the international stage, just as they have an unrestrained and unqualified ability to kill people in this country if they say they’re bad.

It actually started with killing random people in boats and claiming they were drug dealers. They made up fantasies about how these small boats off the coast of Venezuela had the physical ability to drive to the US, and just blew them up, despite having the ability to intercept them. This was the first appearance of “we can just kill people randomly for whatever reason.”

It behoves me to mention that whereas with the domestic police state, there are only downsides, there could potentially be upsides with this policy of zero pretense. When you frame everything as humanitarianism, you can institute large scale money scams very easily by fighting for lost causes. The US has spent at least half a trillion dollars on the Ukraine affair in the name of humanitarianism, despite the fact that no one can explain how it is beneficial to the United States. There is nothing there to steal. Just so, the US has spent trillions harassing China and most of the rest of Asia under this humanitarian pretext without explaining how it benefits anyone in this hemisphere. Insofar as Donald Trump has a doctrine, this thing he has introduced where the US uses its military to steal things it believes are useful, there is not room for attempting to confront other superpowers, and the logical thing would rather be to deal with those superpowers and find win-win solutions to conflict.

I don’t really believe this is how things will work, but it is worth mentioning that this is the implication of the apparent doctrine.

Unfortunately, the other part of this doctrine is that Israel is a part of the United States, indeed the most important part of America, and therefore all Israeli interests are necessarily American interests.

Did you see Jared Kushner’s AI PowerPoint about how he’s going to turn Gaza into a luxury resort?

Pretty zany stuff.

America is going to pay for it. Donald Trump is personally in charge of it. Not as President of America, just as a guy.

“Israel is the heart of America and therefore everything Israel wants is America First” is a very big part of this Trump doctrine. In fact, it’s the centerpiece. And it means that attacking Iran is part of “America First.” It also means American domestic policy is designed around the interests of Israel. That is the underlying logic here. It’s not that complicated. People keep making these things complicated.

There’s Something Happening Here and You Don’t Know What It Is, Do You, Mr. Carlson?

Aside from the mass of neo-boomers, who no serious people take seriously, most of the right is beginning to shy away from Trump’s bizarre neo-empire scheme. These people are pretty much all following the lead of Tucker Carlson, who is far and above the most popular commentator on the right.

However, there are some issues involving this situation that are very obvious that people are not talking about. The primary reason people are not talking about them is that Tucker Carlson is not talking about them.

As the long time reader is aware, I’ve gone back and forth on Tucker Carlson. I’m still open to the idea he is some kind of spook, though it seems more likely that he’s a good guy who is just bogged down by priors and a lack of proper advisors, as well as possibly some kind of middle-aged fugue. (His claim he was “attacked by demons” is probably cited too often, but there is a reason it is cited so often. It’s not a particularly normal thing to say.)

Regardless, these things are major issues for me:

People should not be talking about ICE as if it is a serious thing. The immigrants could be self-deported, very quickly, by simply giving draconian prison sentences to the people who house and employ them. Trump is not doing that because he doesn’t actually want to remove immigrants, he just wants to look like he’s trying to do that. ICE is a circus show. It is not a real attempt to remove immigrants. You can’t remove tens of millions of people by grabbing them one at a time. Talking about this thing at all as if it is serious deeply confuses the issue, and gives room for the neo-boomer commentators to push this fed line about “immigration enforcement” as if it makes sense. (If Tucker Carlson was constantly pointing out that arresting housers and employers would solve the issue, no ICE supporter would be able to respond to that, because there is no response.)

In the reality situation, the first purpose of ICE is to normalize militarization of the police. This mass militarized federal police force is going to be used for many purposes not related to immigration enforcement. Right now, at least in Minnesota, the main purpose of ICE is to fight anti-ICE protesters. Just imagine if there were big protests against Trump and then imagine him not sending in ICE. Of course he would use them. They are a private thug group that reports to the president that will be used for any purpose the president wants. They can arrest without warrants, they can disappear people.

This whole ICE “cruelty theater” is going to ensure no one supports immigration enforcement. Republicans are already dropping support for immigration enforcement because this whole shitshow is so disgusting. No one expected the immigration enforcement they voted for to be a bunch of untrained lunatics in masks running around attacking people on the streets, accountable to no one. It would have been very, very easy, after the Biden Administration, to frame mass immigration as an elitist agenda against the American worker. Firstly, that’s what it is. Secondly, if you would have arrested a few “fat cats” who use illegal immigrant labor, they would have been very unsympathetic (and probably Jewish, if that matters) individuals who no one would be able to defend. It needs to be pointed out that the reason these people are not being arrested is that Trump is not against the people who are making all of this money by driving down American wages with illegal immigrant labor. He is purposefully trying to create a shitshow, while the feds organize their own opposition to use guerrilla warfare tactics against them and justify establishing a police state.

There is no coherent ideology on the left. No one should be spending an instant thinking about “the left” as anything other than a creation of the state. The people who support Tim Walz or Jacob Frey are not different than the people who support Kristi Nom Nom or PayDay Advance Patel. These are just mindless hordes of people who are very susceptible to media narratives. If a right-winger is aware that you could remove at least 70% and maybe as much as 90% of illegals by making it illegal to rent or hire them, they could not possibly support the ICE shitshow. Just so, only someone who watches MSNBC is going to believe some kind of “anarchist” state is going to be established by firebombing federal buildings. (And yes, the right-wing worldview makes more sense, in that they have a clearer longterm goal, but if they don’t point out that this illegal immigration thing could be solved with virtually no work at all by targeting the fat cats, they are literal goyim.)

“Civil War” is stupid terminology that doesn’t help anyone understand anything. Following from the above, pushing the idea that there is going to be a “civil war” is nonsensical. A civil war between who? Feds and other feds? Again, people believe in this stuff, believe in ICE reestablishing 1950s Americana or anti-ICE establishing a raceless anarchist utopia, but they believe in it because they saw it on the media, not because they worked it out logically. Both sides are organized by the feds. This should be very obvious in the macro, but just think of the microcosm: if the left wasn’t organized by the feds, someone would have been arrested for running a Signal chat with over 1,000 people organizing guerrilla warfare against federal troops. In actual fact, neither Nom Nom nor Patel have even talked about trying to find whoever is organizing all this, and instead just whine about the stupid dykes, kikes, and drug addicts on the streets. That proves, definitively, that just as they have no desire to arrest the people behind illegal immigration, they have no interest in arresting the people behind these “protests.” They need the protesters as much as the protesters need them.

The issue of establishing a police state needs to be more directly connected to the Silicon Valley agenda and the Jewish-Israel agenda. I’ve already said it but you can’t say it enough: ICE is not about immigration. It should never be talked about as if it is. ICE is already linked to Palantir, and is being used to establish a digital police state alongside the physical, militarized police state, and this is going to be used against American citizens, primarily white Christians, who do not want to do what these people in power want them to do.

It is impossible for a Republican to get elected after this Trump debacle and people need to really start thinking about whether they are going to support a group of Zionists around Trump attempting to establish a dictatorship. This whole thing with talking about the midterms is just absurd. Obviously, whether rigged or not, the Republicans are going to be crushed. While doing wars all over the place and instituting a police state in America, Trump has let the economy go to hell (which frankly, wasn’t even necessary – his “unified executive” powers could have been used to force lower interest rates instead of doing that kook “tariff” scheme). It’s well established that as obsessed as the goyim are with fantastical ideologies, they will vote based on the economy. (Or rather, they will vote based on their personal financial situation. I don’t really know what “the economy” even is. This whole “hidden hand” thing needs to be put away, the US economy is “commanded” to the same extent the USSR was post-Stalin or even late-Stalin, the mechanism is just slightly more opaque.) Trump has talked about making himself president for life, but he doesn’t have much life in him, so what we would really be talking about is a gaggle of Zionists, probably on its face a “Vance”/Rubio administration, using some kind of “emergency powers” to remain in office. It’s that or Gavin Newsom, and it will probably depend on whether or not Israel feels secure. Technically, Israel will never “feel secure” because of the nature of Jewish genetics, but if Trump is able to neutralize Iran and put the UAE in charge of all the Arabs in the Levant, Bibi would probably accept a Democrat presidency. That is just a guess. But the choice of whether there will be an election is ultimately Bibi’s, because Bibi is in charge of Trump and Trump is building a massive military presence in America that will be able to put down any group demanding an election in 2028. And the goyim think it’s about Making America White Again as Trump declares support for infinity Indians to build the AI that is supposed to replace the whites who aren’t replaced by Indians.

Anyone can pretend to be ICE. This is a smaller issue in the scheme of things, but the reason police show their faces and have badges with numbers is so people can’t impersonate police officers. Right now, any organized gang could impersonate ICE and throw people in vans. The fact that these people wear masks is extremely dark and the idea that they do it “for their safety” means that the safety of this Praetorian Guard sits above the safety of everyone else in the country. As a very first step, it should be demanded that these people show their faces (at least during normal operations) and wear badges.

I could of course go on. I can always go on and on. I’m a word machine. But those are the big things.

Tucker’s entire basic narrative is always going to be a mess because of his insistence on not attacking Trump directly (even after Trump spent some time attacking him directly), as well as his deranged support for “JD Vance,” who is the fat little dweeb under the bed, perversely plotting to lock us all in a digital cage. “Vance” is as owned by Silicon Valley as Trump is by the Jews. But Tucker could say all of my bullet points, I think, and continue on with his bit of criticizing Trump’s policies without directly attacking Trump personally.

The hilarious thing is that I don’t think there is a single thing Trump has done since he was elected that Tucker supports.

With the international policy, I think Tucker, and thus the rest of the right-wing, or far-right, or whatever it is, is much more sound in their narratives.

Tucker is very important. He’s the boss of right-wing media.

I can’t imagine anyone is listening to Ben Shapiro or Mark Levin other than boomers who are barely alive, and while Pool/Cernovich/Fuentes/etc. have replaced the “establishment right” by pushing the same talking points with a bit more edginess, I think they’re failing to convince anyone who isn’t already predisposed to licking boot and is just looking for someone to tell them it does indeed taste good.

Those people would all look even more ridiculous if Tucker tightened up his narrative.

Talkin’ George Wallace Paranoid Blues

This was all sort of preordained, this whole process of government and the society under it, following World War II.

The CIA was established alongside the nation of Israel. Ironically, the same Dwight Eisenhower who played a not insignificant role in destroying Germany went on to warn about “a military industrial complex” after becoming president and destroying states’ rights beyond what even Lincoln did. Maybe not beyond what Lincoln did. But he certainly put the final bullet in the head of a horse Lincoln had machine-gunned down when he forced racial integration in the Southern states.

George Wallace, who stood up when Kennedy pushed the issue a few years later, standing in the schoolhouse door as a kind of last stand of whites in this country, is portrayed as a racist who used “states’ rights” as an excuse to keep racism alive. That may have been true, who knows. It doesn’t actually matter what he was thinking. The reality is that “states’ rights” are a much bigger thing than simply keeping niggers from raping your daughter in the school bathroom. I mean, I think niggers not raping your daughter is important, don’t get me wrong. However, the concept of states’ rights was to limit the power of the US federal government, because the United States is too big of a country to have a powerful federal government and maintain the individualist, freedom-minded ethos the country was founded on.

Once the country was totally federalized by Eisenhower deciding to use the military to force Southern men to allow their daughters to get raped by niggers in the school bathroom, it was always going to end up as a police state.

Obviously, China is a much bigger country than the US, and it has an authoritarian central government (though it’s a bit less central than what the US is now, because the whole Chinese thing is pragmatism over ideology and the level of centralization in America is simply not practical). The issue, however, is that China is thousands and thousands of years old, and never had the underlying principle that individual liberty should come before the collective good. In fact, no country before America ever had that idea, and it might not really even be that good of an idea, but it was a founding idea, and it needed strong federalism (i.e., semi-autonomous states making most of their own decisions) in order for it to work.

Now, you have this idea of personal liberty coming into conflict with a notion of greater good. Of course, the “greater good” ideology might work, we might be able to somehow convert to empire, if it were not for the people who hold the power. If it was just money people who wanted to rule and live well, that would be one thing. But these people who rule us are a very different sort. They are Jewish. The entire character of the elite is Jewish, even if individuals are not all Jewish.

“America First” should be what Trump originally outlined it as: reestablishing a white, Christian America. You wouldn’t need to get rid of every single nonwhite, of course, but it should be a supermajority, where when you see a nonwhite, instead of feeling fear and loathing, you think “hey wow, look at that! I wonder what’s going on with this goofy-looking character???”

People could make a lot of money serving as the elite in a white empire. The whole replacement of the intelligentsia with Indians is causing a lot more problems than it fixes. These people are doing these math equations where they save some marginal amount of money by replacing whites with Indians, but if we simply look at the “AI race,” we can see that this is not a long-term strategy to create the dominant global tech infrastructure. I have often pointed out that the pathetic and hilarious loss of the race to an affordable and quality electric vehicle, with Tesla now effectively a dead company having been buried alive by BYD, was not an American company losing to a Chinese company, it was an Indian company losing to a Chinese company. I think if Tesla had been an American company, it quite possibly could have beaten BYD, but an Indian company is going to lose to a Chinese company every single time, simply based on the underlying genetics there. (Chinese have slightly higher IQs, at least in groups, but whites tend to be more ingenious. Chinese currently have a much better work culture, because in China a man who works really hard can still get a young and attractive wife and have a family. But I still think if Tesla would have been 70% white instead of 70% Indian, it could have at least put up a fight.)

I was against EVs when the whole thing was about global warming, but now that I’ve seen them in action, and understand the underlying concept, which is largely about affordability and efficiency, I think it’s clear that even without the global warming hoax, they would end up dominating in the next decade or so. This is a massive global market, and China won. Tesla is not a competitor and the only reason they still exist at all is that the US bans Chinese EVs and Europe taxes them heavily. Whatever the math is on how much money you save by hiring Indians, it is not worth sacrificing dominance of a key global infrastructure which could in theory last for thousands of years.

In a slightly less visible infrastructure race, China’s Huawei completely crushed Ericsson and Nokia in the race to build the global mobile and internet infrastructure. Again, the Western companies only still exist at all because of a US ban and US pressure for Europe to overtax Chinese companies.

I recently listened to a Davos panel with David Sacks, one of the All-In podcast hosts and a key Jewish tech advisor to Donald Trump, about the AI race with China where he talked about Ericsson and Nokia losing to Huawei and said that won’t happen again with AI because, uh, Donald Trump is really good at spending a lot of money.

Unfortunately and very obviously, the reality is that the dynamics are exactly the same, and therefore there is zero reason to expect a different outcome. Sacks didn’t mention the fact that BYD beat Tesla, because he still personally owns a lot of Tesla stock and might believe in Elon’s fake robots. (They are literally fake robots he displays at his events, controlled by human puppeteers. Elon has no working robot model and hasn’t explained why anyone would want a human-shaped robot instead of a purpose-built one like the ones China is developing.)

An Indian company beating a Chinese company because “more money” is like saying an Indian boxer could beat Mike Tyson in his prime because you gave him a lot of money. It’s physically impossible due to genetics.

All of that is to say: the replacement of whites with Indians is not about money. In the short term, yes, it is profitable, but if you organized a group of competent analysts, or even incompetent analysts, or even just random people off the street, they could tell you that in the long term, the US is going to be dominated by China in every single category of technology and the only defense against that is banning Chinese technology, which simply cannot be a strategy. Among other things, it means that Americans will have to pay upwards of three times the cost for consumer electronics, appliances, vehicles, and basically everything else other than corn syrup and soybean oil.

Jews are replacing whites because Jews do not like whites. They do not like Christians. It’s like the famous pornographer said:

So, while it might be possible that you could do away with the American ideals of personal liberty and move into a mode of empire where the greater good is the defining virtue, you cannot do that while the ruling elite are not driven by money, power, and legacy, but rather a sadistic hatred for the core population. This is driving Jews to make the shape of empire multiracial, and multiracialism is the death of every empire.

If George Wallace wouldn’t have lost, and states still had the ability to pass policies such as “we don’t want immigrants” or “we love immigrants and want to replace our population with them,” you might be able to make this work.

But with Jews, you lose.

Don’t Think Twice, It’s Fucked

It’s not long ago that George Wallace stood in the doorway. America went from new nation, established as a Republic, to empire, very fast in historical terms. But when you take a step back, you see this is all happening as if guided by a machine.

This is to say: there is nothing anyone can do to stop it.

With Donald Trump in 2016, I thought there was a chance. I was so much older then. Very sure of myself. It turned out very badly for me. In my view, involving yourself in any of these political things in any way at all is going to end very badly for you. I strongly advise against any kind of activism. If you actually want to do something, run for local office, maybe run for sheriff, keep your head down. Whatever you do, keep your head down.

There is only one way out of this, and it is some kind of collapse of America. If I thought there was something anyone could do, I would encourage you to do it. And I know I could make money in donations if I made some claim that there was something that could be done. (I could make money with ads just writing anything, but I can’t get ads because I’m still banned from everything for making that joke about that fat woman who died from a heart attack nine years ago. I’ve decided to simply not make money because I’m not going to lie.)

It’s all morbid. And it makes you want to do something about it. That was always my feeling. But there just isn’t anything you can do to change this system. What makes sense, the only thing that makes sense, is to focus on yourself. Unfortunately, even that is difficult. Due to these policies from the Jews, it’s virtually impossible to even get married and have a normal family. Note I said “virtually.” It is technically possible. I haven’t really ever seen it done among millennials or younger. Well, I know people who are still married, but they won’t grow old together. I see few healthy marriages or even tolerable marriages that are past the three-year point, and none past the seven-year point.

If you’re young, I would advise you to run away. Just go wherever. Anywhere is better than the center of empire in America, other than maybe the immediate peripheral of the empire in Western Europe. Those two places, where the majority of the readership resides, are the worst on Earth. Everything else is better and will be better for the next century at least, assuming the particular place does not get invaded by America (in many cases that would still be better).

My advice, which I issue strongly and with love, is to view these political events like a natural disaster. It is something you simply cannot fight. There is no person or people you could assassinate to make it stop. Well, maybe if you could genetically engineer a virus that killed all the Jews, that would work. At this point they have so much power, they are so entrenched, that they are going to take the world where they want it to go and we are all just along for the ride.

What I will tell you is this: there is still a lot of good in the world. There is still much beauty, even if there isn’t justice. And if you are not in the empire, you will meet better people. There are people in the world who are good, and who you can trust, but all of the people who have lived in the cesspit that is the Western world have adopted a kind of extreme selfishness as a defense mechanism. It’s very hard to live in a place where everyone is out for themselves, where you can’t really trust anyone. It’s not the natural state of man, but rather a maladaptation to these conditions.

It’s not supposed to be this way and you deserved a lot better, my dear brother.

I pray you find peace and a place of love.