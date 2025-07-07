Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterStatism 101Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreStatism 101TheTaoOfAnarchyJul 07, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterStatism 101Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareShare this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterStatism 101Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
"Statism" does not birth and flourish from the top down but from the bottom up. "Statism" is not demanded by those in power but by those who USE THE MECHANISMS OF STATISM AND DENY THIS THIS A CHOICE YOU DON'T HAVE TO MAKE TO YOUR DYING DAYS!
"Statism" is a term you all use to con yourselves you have no choice as you con yourselves you're not conning yourselves* but being "rational" and using logic to base your lives on. In reality you all are no more than what you deny you all are! Your owners tell you what you are** in words you're too voluntarily stupid*** to accept as the reality your DENIED DEMAND TO LIVE UNDER STATISM MAKES YOU!
"The jew" uses your and others posts as comedic relief! "The jew" knows as well as YOU do that YOU will NEVER grow up and cast off parens patriae as you post this is your goal as you live 100% voluntarily at "the jew"s teat! BECAUSE IT IS CONVENIENT AND ALLOWS YOU TO LIMIT YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO YOURSELF AND ALL OF US!
*The lies the government and media tell are amplifications of the lies we tell ourselves. To stop being conned, stop conning yourself. James Wolcott
We can all be conned but at what point do we realize that we're being conned and to what point do we allow ourselves to be conned? Guy Ritchie quotes
"Every con depends on the mark wanting to believe the con is true. Belief is a self generated mental illness used by those to pathetic to handle reality." Slinky
**"Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
***https://www.bitchute.com/video/MOnZaLxwd1vL