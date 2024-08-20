They chose to terrorize this journalist at the air-port to make an example. The cowardly governments and their brainless thugs want to show and prove to the world that they are real terrorists who don’t give a shit about any bullshit laws, human rights, frees speech and whatever their “deadmocracy” claims to stand. They want everyone to be scared and obedient as their slaves!

But as I said, mankind’s History has proved with ample evidences they were wrong, have been wrong, and will be wrong. There is no need to scare those sheeple and order followers who have already been sacred all their lives. But to those who are not scared will never be intimidated and deterred by such cowards with their cowardly terrorist act! Not even by death!