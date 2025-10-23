Folks, I don’t know what you would feel and think while witnessing such basic “human rights” have become “human wrongs” in our society…

Many sheeple and useful idiots would think “Oh, because she is Muslim. she is Palestinian that’s why! That won’t happen to me!”

When all the concept of civil values and human rights i.e freedom of speech, freedom of expression, privacy, human dignity etc.. all gone! Bestial thuggery rules!

And thugs don’t care who their victims are! Black, white, yellow, brown, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist , atheist, left, right, red blue.. all the same to them!

Just look at them especially while in action! Those heads without brain, those faces without soul! Having been trained and indoctrinated to be indifferent and completely desensitised to humanity and its values - these thugs behave not just like robots, but wild beasts that would devour any human being in their way! They enjoy hurting people!

And the Jews are the worst! They have filmed their bestial acts on Palestinians, especially on women and children and then proudly posted them online!

That’s where brutality, cruelty exist- and massacres, genocides happen. It’s democide all over again and again!

Can such bestial system of thuggery authority exist and prolong without these soulless bestial thugs?