"the mind as all encompassing to include the spirit/soul"

Indeed, in my book, spirit/soul/consciousness are different names of the Mind that is seen from/by different philosophical, religious, and modern psychological perspectives.

Modern materialist thinking has developed a habit of mechanical/mechanization and breaking down thing into separate parts and forget that thing exists as a whole rather than separate parts.

I agree with Dr Tom Cowan in this observation as in Eastern medicine which see and recognize a person/patient as a whole with his environment and treat the “body disease situation” accordingly. Hence holistic therapy/medicine. As you can see and experience yourself that you your physical body (symbiosis combination of trillions of microorganisms) and your “mind” cannot be “treated” separately. You are your body and your spirit/soul/consciousness as one whole that exists and functions as a whole!

I would not say you are right or wrong, since it’s your interpretation which is different from mine but is as valid as mine.

As for the case of Malcom X and many others… I really don’t know.

I just presented the theory of Buddhism (因緣) Cause and Condition- 根緣 the in-built cause waiting for condition to be met) as one of the plausible explanations.

As I have been continuing to investigate by observing people and my own experience… the “thing” we call “Mind” (or soul, or spirit or consciousness) is getting more mysterious than ever..

As I experienced with “evidence” some 46 years ago that “mind” (or soul, or spirit or consciousness) does outlive our body but to where and how I don’t know!

There is no way to know such next stage of Mind in a scientific empirical manner.