My Goshh! Listen to what this fucking stupid coward in Iran was saying!
So YOU call the Jewish GENOCIDE of the Palestinians and the slaughtering Lebanese Muslims are the fucking Jewish trap to get YOU into RESCUING your fellow Muslims and your fellow human beings?
So the HOUTHIS and the IRAQI RESISTANCE have already fallen into this Jewish trap.
Why DIDN’T you warn the Houthis and Iraqis about this “Jewish TRAP” and tell them STOP HELPING the Palestinians?
What the fuck is in your head?
Discussion about this post
No posts