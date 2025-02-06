Last night I could not sleep well but was in the state of half-sleeping while kept thinking about what will happen to Palestinians when the trap of “seefire” and “pissdeal” unraveling -(well, I should say playing out) as we all have been witnessing.

I woke up around 5am and came to Substack to answer some comments and do chitchating with West Asian Unity .And then took a nap before going to my usual local cafe.

I know that their long term social engineering has successfully dumbed people down, but would not expect people have been devolved into such nadir of stupidity and idiocy!

Around me, “people(s) in Australia, especially “white christians,” look up to the Jewish criminal orange clown as “white saviour” from… color migrants and from Islam! While some Muslims (Turks and Lebanese), for some “reason” dislike Palestinians and Arab also see such clownish con-man as “great leader” who would fix everything!

Only a few who would agree with my conviction that the Jewish clown is the project set out to do the dirty Jewish plan and to destroy the West from within. And that the Jewish cabal is the one who rolls the current ball

.

Listening to everything the clown said out of his stupid loudmouth like a robot, one would see that all is a distraction which he was ordered to say! The real game has been playing is the genocidal extended-Yinon Plan and the depopulation-clot-shot. Everything else is just red-herring!

Did I say “extended-Yinon Plan?”

Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, the whole Iran, Arab Saudi, Khazan Eastern Europe are included in Yahweh real estate!

If you know and understand what I know and understand, you would not escape the conclusion that how naïve and stupid people around the world have become, and how morally bankupt our world is now. MAGA, white Christians, Muslim/Arabs all have been hypnotized and brain dead!

And the most stupid ones are “whities” who kept whining about their existential threat from non-white… but dare not say a word about the true culprits that have been shitting on their heads and destroying them from within!

These dickhead-whites have successfully self-erased completely from their memory the time when White invaded and imposed thier brutal colonialism on the world with raping, looting, thieving everything that one can name!

Yet, these Whities did not stop! After WWII, the White keep doing exactly the same (invading, looting, raping, thieving) under diffrent slogans and banners. This time in the name of “democracy and human-rights!”

And this time, these Whities have done such invading, looting, raping, thieving NOT for themselves, but for the Jews, the Yahweh chosen rats that have been controlling them, using them, and destroying them from within!

Did I make this up? Is what I just said “conspiracy theory” or “conspiracy facts?”

China, Russia, Turkey, the three stooges that are supposed to be the Jewish-A West nation-state competitors and rivals by definition of “nation-state interests”… Only turn out to be complicit in the whole “global trajectory,” which obviously only benefits the Judaist Chosenism!

The whole Muslim/Arab, not just Shia Muslims, has been in the cross-hair of the Jews and thier Western minions… but no one seems to be aware of such existential danger!

Are the current Muslim/Arab so-called leaders are crypto Jews? I know for the fact that Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the House of Saud are “crypto Jews.” And “ Rumors of Erdoğan’s Descent from Failed Jewish Messiah Shabtai Tzvi May Explain his Recent Antisemitic Outbursts” I must digress!

It’s me, the one who loves going out on a limb to say controversial thing!

The last word is always yours!