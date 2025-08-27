"When fascism comes to Australia, it will be wrapped in the Jewish Flag and accusing Human Rights and Free Speech of Antisemitism Nonsense." It’s Yours Truly

That’s said! What did I warn? What did I said? It happened now!

The whole thug forces in Australia have been working for the Jews just like in the Jewish-A! The Jews own, not just the Five Eyes, but the whole West!

I know and have experienced these Aussie Jewish thugs first hand! They have been sniffing my ass, harassing and intimidating me for more than 20 years ever since I started my political activism …and still keeping doing this!

They are not “intelligent organization” they are “terrorist organization”, they are thieves, just like the CIA! Remember the Iraq WMD? Remember Mike Pompeo’s proudest moment of truth?

They all are just a bunch of stupid thugs wasting national resources and breaking their own “law” to serve the Jews!

The two former Australian PMs Gough Whitlam and Malcolm Fraser knew it, and Bob Carr knows this well! And for years, even now, the Jews and their stupid minions in Australia have tried to demonize these Australians … well..as “antisemitic” nonsense!

The problem is the dickhead Aussies do swallow such Jewish crap! Just like the Jewish-A seppoes and many Westerners!

That’s why and how the West have been ignoring most barbaric Jewish genocide of Palestinians! They, the Five Eyes have all tried to protect the convicted war criminal Netanyahu and his Jewish thugs and embracing the true Jewish terrorist disguised as Al Qaeda/ISIS (their creation btw) Jolani as “leader” while accusing everyone else condemning the Jewish genocide as “antisemitic terrorists!” What a crap!

Unfortunately, the morons in Tehran are so stupid and so cowardly that they have no brain left to learn! No honor, no principle to act to save Iran and innocent Iranians.

When the Jews carry out next “not so-surprise attack” on Iran. Don’t let me know. I am not interested. No sympathy. Just a spit on the rubbish bin!

As always, the last word is yours, folks!