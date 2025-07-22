Folks, I post this small book - "Small Is Beautiful" by E.F. Schumacher as a food for thought. As a statist Schumacher advocated a statist solution i.e The organizing of society in a permanent basis.
Needless to say I would disagree. But that is not important. The important thing is Schumacher’s ideas contain quite a few intersting views of economics or human interaction that have been overlooked and such views should be looked at to see or rather to identify what is wrong in our modern society.
I invite you to find time to read/listen to what Schumacher had to say more than half century ago. What Schumacher wrote back then may still be useful in helping us to understand more about our own society today not just in economics but in the way our society has been structured to function “economically” for political purposes rather than for the economic well being of people.
This small book is “a collection of essays that critiques modern economic practices and advocates for a more human-centered approach to technology and organization.”
Enjoy if you are interested.
Part I: THE MODERN WORLD
Peace and Permanence
The Role of Economics
Buddhist Economics
A Question of Size
PARTII Resources
The Proper Use of Land
Resources for Industry
Nuclear Energy - Salvation or Damnation?
Technology with a Human Face
Part Three : The Third World Development
Social and Economic Problems Calling for the Development of Intermediate Technology
Two Million Villages
The Problem of Unemployment in India: A talk to the India Development Group in London
Part Four Organisation and Ownership: A Machine to Foretell the Future?
Towards a Theory of Large-Scale Organisation
Socialism
Ownership
New Patterns of Ownership