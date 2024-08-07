My friend IMHO, what the late courage Gonzalo Lira was talking about is NOT about COURAGE VS COWARDICE but about BOLDNESS/RISK-TAKING vs PLAYING SAFE

The late Gonzalo Lira himself was not only smart, intelligent, but principled, and courage. His life proves itself as such.

Smart, intelligent people don’t make decision to stay inside Ukraine and tell the truth about Jews and the Jewish regime in Ukraine. Only person with principle and courage would make such (seemed-stupid) decision!

Confucius once praised such kind of person highly as rare STUPIDITY as a great courage and principle.

Every courageous and principled persons would look stupid in the eyes of low-life sheeple and smart crowd. That’s why courageous and principled persons would never enter staist power system and even hardly be very rich.

Analect [5:21] The Master said: “When the Way prevailed in the state, Ning Wu Zi showed his intelligence. When the Way declined in the state, he played stupid. Some might be able to match his intelligence, but no one can match his stupidity.” [5-22] 子在陳曰。歸與歸與 吾黨之小子狂簡、斐然成章、不知所以裁之。

(History records: Ning Wu Zi, served as an official under two kings of the state of Wei. (Van Gong and Thanh Gong). During Van Gong's reign, the king was talented, the country was prosperous, he served as an ordinary official. During Thanh Gong's reign, the king was incompetent, the country was in chaos. He did his best, not fearing danger or hardship, doing everything he could, trying to change the situation. The scholars and intellectuals of that time considered him foolish, seeking suffering and bringing disaster upon himself.)

I wrote about this great stupidity years ago at my wordpress in Vietnamese:

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2012/11/11/xa-hoi-can-nhung-con-nguoi-ngu-dai/