What did I say all the thing about the Yahweh chosen rats, the Jewish-A seppos, the Mullahs, Putin-Russia, the so-called “Muslim/Arab leaders”, and the genocidal vacation, the so-called international community and “international laws”, folks? I don’t know should I laugh or cry…

I think I should cry… cry for Palestinians and those Angels of Gaza still fighting despite having nothing left and been betrayed and abandoned . But I refuse to shed more tear now as I want to save it for the moment Palestine is free.

Anyway the last word is alsways yours.