Folks, as far as I am concerned, among those “mainstream experts” Matthew Hoh is the most humanist and realist of all. I do have quite a few disagreements with his views and analyses. but he the best of them all especially in terms of humanity. He is a very few people undertsand that no one gives a fuck about Palestinians ecept Hamas and the great Houthis! He did not say it out loud as I did but he indirectly says the whole bunch of Arab/Muslims is the worst who have just shamelessly given lip service the Palestinians while all of them have been grovelling to the Jews!

He’s still a statist who seeks solution from the system of government of nation-states. A solution from the negation of everything a humanbeing cherishes?

Anyway, it’s just me. The last word is always yours.