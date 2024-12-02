As I opined, the only way out is Iran must wake up from its stupity and cowardice and start to attack the Jews (Tel Aviv) at both crucial military and non-military tragets in order to force the Jews and their “allies” turn back to attent their own wound. This is not about Syria or Labanon or Palestine… but Iran itself.

Iran must know that right now, the Jews have already had every targets inside Iran and will crippling attack Iran the way they attacked Hezbollah… whether they will be succeed is not relevant now.. The fact that they will attack and will at least reduce your strenght for a certain moment. Therefore Iran must attack- REAL ATTACK with real damages- to reduce the Jews stregnht and create the internal problem for the Jews at the same time. Otherwise the chance and opportunity will be gone and won’t come back!

But having observed the way the Mullahs and the naive and stupid “crawling president” who has been trying to “engage” with the Jewish West, I don’t hold my breath!

At least these Muslims must have seen the reality is that the whole Western world has sold themselves to the Jews. They have abandoned every bit of their values and principles that have been built and developed since Voltaire. let alone “Christ’s teachings”. It’s so dumb to try to talk to these Jewish slaves in this situation. Look at how grovelling the Western politicians have submit to the Jews!

In Australia, for the Jews, they had to mobilize thug copters, drones, and plainclothe thugs, unmarked vehilcels … just to intimidate me, a no-one with a tiny corner in substack! Am I scared? You bet…I am trembling now as I wrtite these words…!!!

This tells you everything about the West and those who work as thugs for them.. these thugs are brainless. They don’t realize that they are destroying their society’s values and principles just to “intimidate” a citizen who exercises the rights and the principles of their country! Well I just ignore them.. and keep doing my works!

It’s me folks. The last word is yours as alwasy.